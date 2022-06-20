You can take my word for it, since most of you don’t remember television sets from the 1950s. They were huge, boxy things with small screens.
My first memory of a TV at all was sitting in my dad’s Baltimore basement in 1957 in the dark while the Colts played the New York Giants in what — at the time — they called the greatest game ever played. But the darn thing would go dark or silent just at the wrong time, right on a key play. My dad would jump to his feet, run over and give the thing a solid whack on the side, all the while screaming bloody murder. It scared the living daylights out of 7-year-old me, especially sitting in the dark — but it came back on. Probably there was a loose connection and it re-established contact. TVs also had problems back then where the vertical hold would give way to a dizzying slot-machine-like spin until you adjusted the now-disappeared Vertical Hold dial and then gave it a somewhat softer whack on the side of the set. Always solved the problem.
That’s how people lived in those early days of electric “conveniences.” But it promoted this idea that you could just whack things and they would work, almost magically. This state of magical thinking, that we had a sort of mind-over-matter power over machines and situations, was implanted over several generations. If there is a problem, smacking it will solve it. Simple, logical and effective. But it lead to a kind of magical thinking that we were all just a short smack away from “having it your way” in just about everything. You want it, you need it, you give it a little whack and abracadabra! It’s all back. Life couldn’t be simpler, right?
That attitude coincided with 60 years of peace and 40 years of abundance, which reinforced our magical thinking. We grew to believe what the markets were telling us; that we, the consumer, were entitled to everything and anything we wanted, ASAP. And like whacking the TV, if we didn’t immediately get satisfaction, we could choose a different company and “have it our way.” We consumers were soooo important and we deserved it that way. Every ad on TV was based around you, the almighty consumer who deserved instant gratification whatever you wanted. As the Carvana ad says, “You can buy a car, without getting off the couch — all while binge-watching your favorite TV shows!” We were the Emperors of all markets, demanding overnight shipping and even same-day delivery. And, as markets and choices screamed up, it promoted more magical thinking. Yes, it would always be all about us, the all-wise consumer.
Until this microscopic virus #19 came along, and like a huge circus tent, markets here and around the world came rapidly tumbling down. First went the supply chains, then office work — then any workers at all — then worldwide shipping, shopping and being able to get just about anything, including food and sports!
Suddenly, our credit cards weren’t getting us the Emperor Treatment any longer. It was: get in line, pal, your money means little to us — you’re lucky to get anything: masks, doughnuts, furniture, clothes, food, gas, take-out, used cars, new cars, chips, circuits, wood, cat litter, pork chops, baby food, metals, car rentals, fuel oil. You remember. There were no more sports events, musicals, live TV audiences, political rallies, parades, graduations, indoor dining, airline flights, cruise ships, parties, funerals, weddings, you remember. It was Welcome to Pandemia, The New World. Sorry, but your money is no longer any good here — there are too many people ahead of you. And, of course, too much cash chasing too few products for too long will lead to INFLATION, which it did. Now, our money is even less important.
So what happened to having it our way? Was it real? Will it come back? Do we have to give up magical thinking completely? Did the virus win?
Well, we never got cut off from beer, wine or other intoxicants such as iPhones and music. We were able to get gas, even if the price doubled. But everyone else in the world was already paying way higher prices — for almost everything. Jeez, do we have to think like them now?
Never! Or, maybe. Guess it depends on what happens in Washington, Ukraine, on TV, or in the markets. Considering all that magical thinking we’ve conjured up over the decades, I guess you could say that we’ve been pretty darn lucky. I’m just sorry we had to wake up.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.