In the spring of 1521, a courtier named Inigo, originally from the Basque region of Spain, joined a garrison of soldiers to defend a fortress in the Navarrese city of Pamplona against invading French forces. The outcome of the battle was so clearly against the garrison that the commander of the fortress almost surrendered prior to any fighting.
But Inigo refused to yield to the shame of surrender and rallied the troops. He was a pride-filled man who once described himself as given to worldly vanities (with) a vain and overpowering desire to gain renown (finding) special delight in the exercise of arms. In his autobiography, he writes about his “Pamplona” experience in the third person:
“...and while everyone else clearly saw that they could not defend themselves and thought they should surrender to save their lives, he offered so many reasons to the fortress’ commander that he talked him into defending it. Though this was contrary to the opinion of all the other knights, still each drew encouragement from his firmness and fearlessness.”
The battle went as expected, with French forces easily overrunning the fortress. Inigo was hit by a cannonball, shattering one leg completely and severely wounding the other.
That cannonball moment changed history.
Inigo was carried to his family’s home where he had been born some 30 years earlier. He spent several weeks expecting to die, even receiving the last rites of the Catholic Church. Surprisingly, he began to recover. While his body naturally healed of its wounds, he attended to the stirrings of his soul, stirrings calling him to a deeper relationship with the God who had given him life.
He spent time daydreaming, first imagining himself doing deeds that would bring him fame and glory and then doing deeds that would promote God’s fame and glory. He noted his feelings after each daydream, and thus began his experience with the discernment of spirits. He later wrote:
“...when he was thinking about that worldly stuff he would take much delight, but when he left it aside … he would find himself (feeling) dry and discontented. But when (thinking) about all the rigors he was seeing the saints had done, he not only was consoled while in such thoughts, but he would remain content and happy even after having left them aside… (H)e began to marvel on this difference in kind and to reflect upon it, picking it up from experience that from some thoughts he would be left sad and from others happy, and little by little coming to know the difference in kind of spirits that were stirring...”
Because of the lingering inner contentment associated with the thoughts of God’s fame and glory, he knew with certainty that these deeds now needed to animate his life.
As part of his conversion, he adopted a new name, and history now knows him as Ignatius of Loyola, founder of the Society of Jesus (the Jesuits), currently the largest Catholic religious order of priests and brothers. The retreat house on Eastern Point, originally built as a summer cottage for the Prentiss family and known to many Gloucester locals as Blighty, is run by the Jesuits. Perhaps the best-known member of this religious order is the Argentinian Jorge Bergoglio, who many know best as Pope Francis.
The Jesuits are currently marking an extended year of significant anniversaries. This year commenced in May of 2021 with the 500th anniversary of Ignatius’ cannonball moment. March 12th marked the 400th anniversary (1622) of the canonization of Ignatius and his fellow early Jesuit Francis Xavier. The year will end this summer when the Catholic Church marks the annual liturgical feast of St. Ignatius on July 31st.
But this Ignatian Year is not about the past; it is about the present and the future. and it is not just for Jesuits or Catholics; it is also a moment for all people of good will.
In his letter proclaiming this Ignatian Year, Father General Arturo Sosa, S.J., the current leader of the Jesuits, wrote: It is good to remind ourselves that the wound Ignatius suffered in Pamplona was not so much a happy ending, but rather a happy beginning. Conversion consists sometimes of great moments of change, but it is also a never-ending process.
And Pope Francis has written of St. Ignatius: “All through his life (Ignatius) converted... and he did so through discernment. Discernment is not about always getting it right from the start, but it’s rather about navigating, about having a compass to be able to set out on the road which has many twists and turns...
Christians believe that our movement through these twists and turns is about letting ourselves be guided by the Holy Spirit who leads us to an encounter with the Risen Lord. But all people are called to discern the direction of their lives for their own sake and for the sake of others.
And sometimes this “call” comes to us in ways we do not expect.
What is your cannonball moment?
The Rev. William Campbell, S.J., is director of the Eastern Point Retreat House.