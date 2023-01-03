A clean slate. An opportunity to reset. A fresh start. There is something about the New Year that invites many of us to pause and take stock of our lives. The ancient Greek philosopher, Socrates, proclaimed “The unexamined life is not worth living.”
For the last 15 years, my husband and I have set aside time each January to review the previous 12 months and anticipate the future year in the form of writing a Letter to God. If you are in need of a way to move into 2023 spiritually grounded, you might consider this practice. Unlike setting resolutions for the year ahead, a Letter to God (or the Universe or Yourself) begins with an opportunity for an in-depth review of your life that can lead to a fresh perspective. This practice may be adapted for individual reflection, too.
Because this is a process that can not be rushed, my husband and I commit to a few hours of uninterrupted time together, a gift in itself. To begin, after a short prayer of gratitude, we each read the letter from the previous year. Often I am amazed at how much I have forgotten about my state of mind only a year prior. Sometimes I marvel at the challenges I have overcome. Other times, I sigh over the persistent problems that continue to plague me and our world. I take note of those things I hoped to accomplish, but didn’t. I try to discern how God’s grace is active through it all. Acknowledging my mistakes and what continues to weigh on my heart, I surrender my concerns to God.
If you try this practice with a partner, the next step is to exchange letters with one another, offering a window into each other’s mind, heart, and soul. Reading the other person’s life review helps keep my husband and I — and our marriage — honest. We don’t sugarcoat our struggles. Sharing the whole picture of our lives — the good, the bad, and the ugly — brings us closer. We listen to each other attentively. Sometimes tears are shed. Often there is laughter. We discuss what we noticed in the other person’s letter. A prayer of gratitude and surrender follows. Then, we take a moment to stretch.
When we are ready, we sit down to write this year’s letter. We pour out heart and soul on paper. We reflect on what we’re most grateful for from the previous year, significant events, changes, and times of heightened emotions. We pause to grieve for loved ones who have died. We write and write and write until we feel complete.
When we are finished, we read each other’s letters. We often ask questions to better understand the other person’s feelings or point of view. Inevitably, there are epiphanies. We usually discover something about ourselves or our partner that we may not have fully realized if we hadn’t taken the time to reflect. New possibilities for the future emerge.
There are many activities most people do once a year: celebrate holidays and birthdays, have a physical examination, pay income tax, get the car inspected and more. An annual spiritual check-up, like writing a Letter to God, is a practice that can bring perspective and meaning to all the rest.
Midweek Musings rotates among Cape Ann clergy. The Rev. Sue Koehler-Arsenault is pastor of the independent, interdenominational Annisquam Village Church. You can read her sermons and watch the church’s worship services at annisquamvillagechurch.org.