Christmas may have never happened if Mary and Joseph did not defy the religious and political rulers of their day. Mary was “with child through the Holy Spirit” (Matthew 1:18) while unmarried. Joseph, not wanting to publicly disgrace her, planned to “divorce her quietly.” Then an angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream and told him to “take Mary home” as his wife (Matthew 1: 19,20). Their religion called for Mary to be stoned to death if Joseph had not intervened to protect her.
King Herod “and all Jerusalem with him” (Matthew 2:3) was disturbed by news of a prophetic birth. He asked the wise men to find this child and report back to him. Warned in a dream, they returned to their country another way (Matthew 2:12). When Herod learned he had not been obeyed, he decreed that all boys in Bethlehem under the age of 2 be killed. Also in a dream, Joseph was told to take the child and Mary to Egypt to keep their baby safe. They returned only after Herod died.
Mary and Joseph have been extoled throughout the ages for their faith, trusting dreams, divine guidance some call the still small voice within, to protect Mary and their child from those committed to do them harm. Most parents feel compelled to act when their child is in danger. Every Christmas when I hear Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli sing “The Prayer,” I relive my own dark night of the soul.
“I pray you’ll be our eyes, and watch us where we go
“And help us to be wise, in times when we don’t know ...
“I pray we’ll find your light, and hold it in our hearts
“When stars go out each night, remind us where you are
“Let this be our prayer, when shadows fill our day
“Help us find a place, guide us with your grace
“Give us faith so we’ll be safe.”
Our transgender teen was in a deep depression. He was born in the wrong body and desperately wanted to transition. This was over a decade ago when there were few resources and we were at a loss as to the best way to help him. We knew that if we did not take action he might not survive. Eventually we got him the medical care he needed and he is now living a happy, productive life.
Fast forward to today when we have more awareness and resources than before but escalating social intolerance and care restrictions. States including Arkansas, Arizona, Alabama, and Florida are limiting access to gender-affirming care for teens. Texas is moving to punish parents like us for seeking the very care needed to save their children’s lives. Fifteen other states are considering similar statutes.
Parents with transgender and gender non-conforming children did not sign up for the journeys our children take us on. Yet it is we parents who have the greatest responsibility for making sure the tragic outcomes we worry about do not come true. We prevent those negative outcomes by loving, accepting and advocating for our children so they can grow into healthy, well-adjusted members of society. The research is clear — family acceptance is critical for the health and wellbeing of LGBTQ youth. To do anything less is to shirk our main parental duty.
Politicians making political points by threatening parents with criminal child abuse for getting their vulnerable children the health care they need should be stopped in their tracks. To reject one’s child; rendering them homeless and leaving them hopeless; or to bully them to conform to a gender identity that erases their sense of self — these are criminal acts. Seeking medical care is not.
Parents of transgender and gender nonconforming children need our support not our censure. We are grateful every day that we didn’t lose our son due to our own inaction and his deep despair. Our hearts go out to parents today who are being prohibited or ridiculed for taking the steps they need to save their children’s lives.
Like Mary and Joseph, parents today are fleeing the states that seek to harm their children for political gain. Let us support them on their journeys and remind them they are following laudable, historical role models. Let us also hold the Herods of today accountable for their hateful, short-sighted, and self-centered power grab that harms the very children they as leaders should be protecting.
Candace Waldron, MDiv, is a freelance blogger at www.candacewaldron.com, author of “My Daughter He: Transitioning With Our Transgender Children,” and former assistant director of Protective Services at AgeSpan. She lives in Rockport.