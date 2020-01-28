Midweek Musings: A pathway to renewal

When I think about what it might be like to be a young parent now and what it was like when I was one in the 1990s, I do not envy today’s parents. When my son was in grade school, I was able to buy a house in a community with a great school system. I enjoyed a satisfying professional life and was home most days by 5 p.m. As a family, we had dinner each evening, spent lots of time together outside, and attended church on Sundays. Though we had to be careful with our finances, health care was affordable and we had some discretionary money for fun. Cellphone use was primarily for making calls!
Today when I talk with young parents, the differences between my experience and theirs is stark. Buying an affordable house is out of reach for many of them, especially those who are still paying off college loans. Often they feel fortunate if they are home by 7 p.m. For many, nightly family dinners and attendance at religious services is a thing of the past. Studies show that many children are struggling for positive attention from their parents, who are often on their cell phones morning, noon and night. By the time the weekend comes, young parents and their children are often exhausted.
As a guest minister over the last two years at eight different churches on the North Shore, I have witnessed very few families in attendance, a trend repeating itself across the country. Talking with young families who are not participating in a religious community, I hear the same thing over and over: they want rest on the weekends. Further, many cannot see how participating in a religious community is going to make a positive difference in their busy lives.
Clearly, business as usual is not going to work to bridge the gap between the experience of many young families and religious communities. We are at a critical moment that raises important concerns and questions for both.
Our society is facing escalating mental health issues for our youth. According to the National Institutes of Health, nearly 33% of all adolescents ages 13 to 18 will experience an anxiety disorder. The rate of hospital admissions for suicidal teenagers has also doubled over the last decade.
Numerous studies have shown that youth are most likely to thrive when they have at least five relationships with caring adults. According to Dr. Donald Mordecai, national leader for mental health and wellness at Kaiser Permanente, “Studies show that even one safe, stable and nurturing relationship can be a major protective factor in the face of traumatic events.”
Might religious communities emphasize the ways in which we can provide healthy, supportive relationships for young parents and their children? If weekends are no longer an ideal time for parents to participate, can we be flexible enough to create opportunities at other times of the week? If we want to see more young people involved, do we have a role in advocating for affordable housing in our increasingly unaffordable neighborhoods?
For the very first time in our nation’s history, screen time has overtaken outdoor play. A Penn State report says that “too much screen time is linked to behavioral problems, obesity, irregular sleep, impaired academic functioning, and aggression.” A few years ago, Disney World executives were wondering what most captured the attention of toddlers and infants. After observation, the lead researcher realized that it wasn’t Disney-conjured magic. Instead, it was their parents’ cellphones, especially when the parents were using them! The researcher, Kare Anderson, concluded “Those kids clearly understood what held their parents’ attention — and they wanted it too.”
Might religious communities provide activities that help parents and children step away from their screens, turn toward each other, and towards the one beautiful earth that we all share? Young people understand that the climate crisis is the issue of our time. Being in nature is often the place that both adults and youth find peace, renewal, and a sense of the sacred. Enjoyable activities that reconnect parents, youth, and the wider community to our one precious earth might be a pathway to renewal for families and religious communities together.
To the young parents who are not participating in a community of faith, I ask: Where are you regularly finding connection and support? Where do you find wisdom to anchor your lives? Where do you find peace each week? Where do you find inspiration?
To the religious communities who have so few families participating, I ask: How do we need to change to be beacons of support, wisdom, meaning, and joy for the next generation?
To face a time of unparalleled threat from climate destruction, young families and religious communities might just find that by coming together we can create what we all need: a pathway forward grounded in love for each other and for the one planet we all share.
Rev. Sue Koehler-Arsenault begins as the pastor of the Annisquam Village Church on Feb. 4. She will be teaching “The Next Generation: The Spiritual Formation of Parents and Children” at One Spirit Interfaith Seminary in New York, New York on April 25, 2020. The Midweek Musings column rotates among Cape Ann clergy.
