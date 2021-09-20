The past weeks surrounding the 20th anniversary of 9/11 were a somber and sobering reminder for all of us. The videos and remembrances brought those of us who experienced it back to that place of deep grief. There is a way that grieving together offers the unexpected and welcome comfort of community. It is the reason that congregations of various religious traditions have rituals for grieving. It was also a sobering time as the acute awareness of our divisions, discord and delusions stood in stark contrast to the sense of connection we all shared on the weeks following 9/11. The silhouettes of those devastated towers seem more representative of our current connection, or lack thereof.
How can it be that the very center of democracy for which the brave souls of Flight 93 gave their lives was desecrated on Jan. 6 not by foreign terrorists but by American terrorists? When the passengers on that flight learned of the attack, they choose to die defending the very Capitol that was assaulted 20 years later. At least the foreign terrorists hijacking those planes were honest in their hatred for the country they were attacking. The American terrorists who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 masqueraded as patriots and Christian believers, waving flags and lifting crosses in yet another misguided “holy war.”
After the 9/11 attacks President Bush stood on the edge of the ruble and spoke words that unified the country. A president who had lost the popular vote in the election soon had an 85% approval rating. Regardless of party or polity, the country rallied behind him. In a passionate speech on the 20th anniversary that same former president compared the Jan. 6 rioters to the Sept. 11 terrorists, saying, “There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home. But in their disdain for pluralism, in their disregard for human life, in their determination to defile national symbols, they are children of the same foul spirit, and it is our continuing duty to confront them.”
As I write this piece, right wing activists are planning a rally in Washington to support the Jan. 6 terrorists. Imagine if a group tried to gather to honor the hijackers who crashed the planes into the Twin Towers and the Pentagon? Where is the outcry from the congressional leaders who huddled in fear on Jan. 6? Many now seek to minimize that attack as they feed the lies propagated by conspiracy theorists and talk show hosts.
We are in a precarious place, a tipping point in history, not unlike the formative years of the Nazi Party in Germany, the Witch Trials in Salem, the Inquisition and other dark times where lies and deception were embraced by those in power. Truth is viewed as a partisan debate and terrorism is cloaked as patriotism. In those turbulent times there have always been the truth-tellers, the prophets and the preachers standing fast for justice, for clarity, for the values that all great religions teach. The ancient Decalogue, which is at the foundation of the Jewish and Christian faiths, commands “Thou shalt not bear false witness” and “Thou shalt not murder.” Other faiths have similar admonitions, and people of good faith, whatever the faith, have stood against lies and acted for justice and truth. Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Center, has an honorific name for those non-Jews who stood against the Nazis and saved Jews during the Holocaust; they are called “The Righteous Among Nations.” It is now once again a time for people of good faith to stand for righteousness; this time it is here, in the United States of America.
The Rev. Michael Duda is a recently retired UCC minister loving living on Cape Ann.