“This is a crisis.” Those were the opening words of the passionate editorial “Youth in crisis”) in this newspaper on Monday, Nov. 15.
The alarm it sounded could not be timelier. I recently watched in helpless dismay as close friends went through the exact scenario described by the editor. Their 13-year-old was experiencing severe mental health issues including suicidal ideation. They went to their local hospital and ended up spending more than two weeks in the emergency room while waiting for an open bed in a psychiatric facility – 16 days in the ER! Both parents had to take time from their jobs to “stand watch” over their child in the ER. When this young teen finally did get admitted to an adolescent psychiatric unit he was discharged after less than half the time he had spent in the ER. The parents were told they needed to lock up any dangerous objects in their home and “keep watch” over their child. Isn’t that part of the reason they were seeking a psychiatric bed, to do more than “keep watch” over their child? Not to mention hoping for some guidance on treatment. This is a crisis!
Children are our greatest gift. I was forever transformed by the birth of our first child; I was fortunate to have been the one to catch him as my wife pushed him out into the world. I felt as if God were handing him off directly into our hands; a version of the Sistine Chapel ceiling, only with our baby passing between God and us. Isn’t that the case for all parents? We are given the gift of children, even when they are not our own they are from the hand of God. In that sense all children are “our” children. They are not only our future; they are a sacred trust handed off to us from God. When they are hungry, we feed them. When they fall down, we pick them up. If my friends’ child had broken his arm, he would have been treated immediately. Why can’t mental health issues generate the same response? Clearly, we are failing our children, as well as many mentally ill adults.
During the ‘80s and ‘90s, I served as the executive director of a program that provided residential care for at-risk youth. When one of our residents decompensated, we would call the Mobile Outreach Team. This group of professionals was part of the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health. They would come to our residence and evaluate the child there, or if necessary, at a hospital emergency room. There were enough short-term crisis programs to find a bed within 24 hours. Repeated state and federal budget cuts reduced the crisis beds, closed short-term programs, and did away with the Mobile Outreach Team. Families are now totally on their own when a child is experiencing a mental health crisis. Often, they are made to feel that what is happening is somehow their fault. Our children are suffering and sometimes dying by suicide. These are tragedies that can be prevented.
Over years of ministry, I have found that people respond to a crisis in one of two ways: some thank God that it didn’t happen to them, and others ask what they can do to help. Though the former may invoke God’s name, it is the latter who are truly faithful. There are currently bills before the state legislature that attempt to address this crisis. I counted as many as 10 bills in the House and Senate, most of which are somewhere in the committee process. These bills will not fix everything that is wrong with our mental health system, but they are a start toward addressing this crisis. Contacting your state representative and senator is as easy as a phone call or email. Voicing our concern is the first step to solving this problem; it is also one thing we all can do to care for the most vulnerable of OUR children. This is a crisis.
The Rev. Michael Duda is a recently retired UCC minister living on Cape Ann.