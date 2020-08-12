Human nature leads us to overestimate our power over the world, and our knowledge of it. Like a lot of people, I completely underestimated how severe the novel coronavirus would be. I played the game for a while of setting target dates for reopening my church, but as they passed and the pandemic continued to rage, I realized how foolish I had been. What had felt like prudent planning was a combination of denial and bargaining.
Elisabeth Kübler-Ross famously named denial and bargaining as two of the five stages of grief, with anger in between, followed by depression and finally, acceptance. Ironically, her stages have been misconstrued as a sequence that people always, or “should,” experience in the face of profound losses, as a way to impose a comforting order on crises that are often chaotic. Kübler-Ross herself pointed out that she never intended for the stages to be construed this way, but they can be a useful way of understanding our own feelings and choices … at least in hindsight.
While we tend to overestimate how much control we have over the world, our tendency to underestimate how much control we have over ourselves can be just as problematic. The insidious thing about suffering and grief is how they tend to narrow our thoughts and feelings. When we fail to reflect on why we feel the way we feel and what possibilities our changed circumstances might hold, we quite naturally focus on ourselves, forget the world, and become lesser versions of ourselves. But what helps me is remembering the choices we do have, counting my blessings, and rejoicing in the vastness of God’s love for all humanity.
And I rejoice that we can choose to change our perspective. I’m reminded of how, like many other drivers of manual transmission cars, I would curse the traffic because of the extra work it takes to constantly shift gears, go in and out of gear, and start again. But then someone pointed out that I was cursing the very thing I bought the car to be able to do! Now, I still hate traffic, but I use the joy of operating a real car to mitigate my aggravation.
So I think an attitude adjustment can mitigate how we feel in our indefinite separation. We all miss blessings we took for granted before the pandemic, the simple pleasures of the outside world and the opportunity to interact with it, but it is higher-minded to ask ourselves, Does the outside world miss us? And, more to the point, What can we do with the time we have now that might make us better people after the pandemic ends?
It’s never too late. As her own death approached, Kübler-Ross wrote, “I lie here like so many people over the years, in a bed surrounded by flowers and looking out a big window ... I now know that the purpose of my life is more than these stages ... It is not just about the life lost but also the life lived. … the weaker and more bed-bound I become, the more I’m learning about receiving love.” Even as she lay dying, she was yet still growing.
The saying, “It is more blessed to give than to receive,” is venerable, but it obscures the truth that to receive can also be a blessing. All over town I’ve seen signs saying, “We’re all in this together,” but acting that way might take some personal growth. So many times in ministry I’ve seen people refuse support and counsel, sometimes when I knew they urgently needed it. And of course, I’ve often put on a brave face myself. But our community will get through the crisis of these days much better if we all are more willing to offer, to request, and to accept, help.
If that’s not where you find an opportunity for growth, a good way to find one can be the practice of the daily Examen from the Ignatian spiritual tradition — an online search will yield a wealth of information, but the process is quite simple at heart: Thank God for the last day’s blessings, ask for insight, review the choices you made, ask forgiveness for your mistakes, and consider how you might do better tomorrow. By this method or some other, I encourage you to find some way to capitalize on the opportunity for self-improvement which this pandemic represents. You’ll be glad you did, and you might also make the world better, too.
The Rev. Bret B. Hays is rector of Saint John’s Episcopal Church. The Midweek Musings column rotates among Cape Ann clergy.