As I continue to “shelter in place” I find I have more time for prayer and reflection. Thus these musings are the result of my presence to the moment; coronavirus as well as the liturgical seasons of Passover, celebrated by the Jewish community, and Easter, celebrated by Christians.
What is better than Passover and Easter to speak to the pandemic? Passover recalls the preservation of the Israelites from the plague of the death of all the first born in the Egyptian community, resulting in the liberation of the Israelites. They marked their door posts with the blood of a lamb as a sign, which would deliver them from this plague.
Easter celebrates humanity’s conquest of death by the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus.
Both these events speak of deliverance.
At this time we find ourselves facing the plague of the coronavirus. I believe it is the opportunity provided for prayer and a growth in relationships.
I have found that I now have pledged to spend each day at 3 p.m. in prayer. Relationships have been renewed with current friends and many I have known in the past. Telephone calls and text messages have been a daily occurrence.
Thus the title of this week’s musings, “All is grace,” a saying of my favorite saint, St. Therese the Little Flower.
People of today have been called members of “The Me Generation.” As a result of the coronavirus it can be changed to “The We Generation.”
For me, through prayer and the kindness of friends and others, I have discovered the grace of the coronavirus. May others discover the same grace, love of God and love of neighbor. May this discovery remain after the threat of coronavirus is over.
Yes, truly “all is grace.”
The Rev. Ron Gariboldi is the retired co-pastor of the Holy Family Parish in Gloucester. The Midweek Musings column rotates among Cape Ann clergy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.