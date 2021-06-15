Midweek Musings: Art is essential

When I was growing up there were discussions about what kinds of subjects were essential in education, and I know those discussions come up again and again in planning curricula and in developing education budgets. Are visual and industrial arts education essential, is music education essential? Often what the community believes is important to develop in our young people mirrors what we adults hold to be essential to our lives together in community.
During the pandemic, I’ve been moved frequently to appreciate anew how art – in its many varieties and forms – is so life-giving and life-affirming and essential. Art is expression. Art is communication. Art expresses hope, joy, anger, sadness, celebration, confusion, gratitude, connection, separation, indeed the whole range of human emotion and experience.
I think perhaps I’ve thought about this so much during the pandemic because for the last 15 months or so many opportunities to make or experience art were not available to me, to us. I couldn’t attend symphony; concerts were cancelled. Artist demonstrations were not scheduled. Art exhibits were closed. Live theater (is there any other kind?) was cancelled.
And while I’m so thankful for the many museums, galleries, schools, musicians and others who provided online experiences that were welcomed by many, still the online sharing cannot hold a candle to the in-person, whole-body experience. There’s nothing like being able to walk right up to a painting and observe the brush strokes and color of the whole piece before you and feel the power of the work. Music is vibration of airwaves, after all, and you can’t feel it the same way if you’re not in the room where the instruments are being played. It feels different when you are together with other audience members and the performers in a concert hall for a performance. It’s not the same experience digitally. Pottery classes or painting or cooking or baking classes are different when watched on YouTube than when we’re getting muddy together with a group at pottery wheels or gathered in a group painting together, or gathered around a kitchen island learning new cooking or baking techniques. The feel is different. The aromas are missing in the digital version. And yet the online offerings were and are valuable. They’re helpful, even though different.
We’ve had to get used to different. To be open to different. Remember when we began to wear masks, and we had to learn how to gauge another’s expression when all we could see was their eyes and maybe part of their forehead? We couldn’t see a jaw-dropping surprise in a whole face, but we learned to see the jaw-drop in the wide-eyed expression above the mask. We learned to discern a smile or sadness in our neighbor’s eyes. We learned to smile with only our eyes.
For months now, I’ve been looking deeply – albeit from a distance – and focusing some attention on the eyes of the faces depicted in the beautiful banners hanging in the public display on the highway side of the Cape Ann Museum’s Janet and William Ellery James Center building at the Museum Green campus off Grant Circle. When the eyes are part of a face, we get a fuller picture of the emotion, the human experience that’s before us. The eyes of Jackie Hudson and Howard Blackburn draw me in every time I drive by. What if the faces had been covered with masks, as ours have been during COVID-19? What story would the eyes alone tell us without the energy, information, color, texture, intensity, of the rest of the faces? And yet, while we were all masked and socially distanced, the images of Jackie Hudson, the Boy Hailing Schooner (whose eyes we don’t see), and Howard Blackburn were side-by-side, as if to remind us where we came from, and where we hope to be again: aside one another and astride one another as we move beyond the pandemic experience of the last year.
Surely we recognize that we are fortunate to live in a place where so many have been vaccinated, and where the variants have less of a chance to gain a foothold. We’ve all had to adapt, to pivot. At home. At work. At the grocery store. In our houses of worship. At the gym. In every space we inhabit, we’ve had to adapt. And so even in this adapting, art participates with us. Our own Cape Ann Museum nurtured community connection with a deeply moving COVID-19 Memorial where as a community we were invited to tell our own story and to hear one another’s stories of loss.
Art is about paying attention, observing. It’s about telling a story. Whether the media is photography, tapestry, painting, pottery, music or something else, human creativity blossoms through art. Even and perhaps especially during a pandemic, we look to the artistic expressions of the past even as we create new narratives for our time and beyond. Art is essential, and I’m so grateful for the opportunities to share and experience art together here on Cape Ann.
The Rev. Dr. Norma Brettell is pastor of the Trinity Congregational Church, UCC. Midweek Musings rotates among Cape Ann clergy.
Welcome to Gloucester
The works depicted on the banners at the Cape Ann Museum’s Janet and William Ellery James Center building are:
Fitz Henry Lane (1804-1865), View of the Babson and Ellery Houses, Gloucester, 1863
William McGregor Paxton (1869-1941), (portrait of) Jackie Hudson(undated)
Winslow Homer (1836-1910), Boy Hailing Schooners, 1880
Peter Vincent (1947-2012), (portrait of) Howard Blackburn (undated)
Marsden Hartley (1877-1943), Rock Doxology, 1931
Cecilia Beaux (1855-1942), Jimmie (Henry Parsons King, Jr.), 1905
Jane Peterson (1876-1965), Smith’s Cove, East Gloucester (undated)