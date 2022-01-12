Over the past few months I have received requests for advice from people seeking a religious exemption from a COVID-19 vaccination. I’m sure my fellow clergy members have also received such requests. To my knowledge none of the major religious denominations have supported a religious exemption to the vaccine, even those few that have traditionally held beliefs prohibiting certain medical procedures.
From a Christian perspective the core of the teachings of Jesus can be summed up in the admonition to love God and love your neighbor as yourself. I believe that as a Jewish rabbi, Jesus also spoke for the Hebrew tradition when he referred to the Shema (Mark 12:29-31) saying that all of the Jewish law was summarized in the commandment to love God with all of your heart and with all of your soul and with all of your mind and all of your strength. Then Jesus added a second command to love your neighbor as yourself. The apostle Paul also taught in 1 Corinthians that our body is the temple of Spirit of God, and it follows that we should care for it with care and respect. For all of these reasons my advice has been that following our faith should lead us to GET the vaccinations to care for ourselves AND others. Followers of Jesus have no exemption from his teachings.
For those who feel that genuine faith leads them to trust that God will protect them, I think of the oft told story of the man caught in a flood: he climbed to the top of his roof and prayed that God would save him. A rescue boat came by, but he refused to get in saying that God would deliver him. Later a helicopter hovered above, and again he refused help saying that he believed God would deliver him. He lost his life in the rising flood waters, and entered the Pearly Gates. When he finally met God he asked why God didn’t answer his prayer and save him. God responded saying, “I sent a boat, and I sent a helicopter, but you refused both of them.”
Perhaps this anecdote can be an antidote. In this day and age we have many “boats” and “helicopters.” This particular gift of our medical system is no different than the many other gifts we enjoy. Those with diabetes can take insulin, cancer patients can receive chemotherapy, when we have a headache we can take an aspirin. What makes a vaccination any different? God has given us so many gifts through the creative acumen of scientists and technology. Why refuse this particular gift?
Some have raised concerns about fetal stem cells used in the development of the vaccines. From the research available it does not appear that any type of fetal stem cells were used in the development of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. However, there are more than 30 common medications that have used stem cells from IVF (In vitro fertilization) in their development, including Tylenol, Pepto Bismal and Preparation H. The use of stem cells from IVF is a much more complicated conversation, but it does not impact the two major vaccines offered to protect us and our neighbors from COVID.
This pandemic has attacked us emotionally as well as physically. Fear and anxiety are the unseen symptoms of this virus. We all would test positive for those emotions if there were such a test. It is scary to think about injecting a new and unfamiliar medication into our bodies. But Jesus also taught about sacrifice for others; he gave his life as the ultimate sacrifice for others. In this pandemic we are being asked to sacrifice: Wearing a mask and getting vaccinated are ways we can sacrifice our freedom for the health and safety of others as well as our own. Faith does not exempt us from that call. The First Epistle of John contains a beautiful passage which can be translated: ”There is no fear in love; God’s perfect love takes away fear…” May we all take that exemption.
The Rev. Michael Duda is a recently retired UCC minister living on Cape Ann. Midweek Musings rotates among Cape Ann clergy.