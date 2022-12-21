It’s almost time! As you read this, the count-down is in the single digits. Three days … two days … one day until Christmas! You may be feeling the steady rise of expectations, worry, chaos, perhaps even panic over the upcoming gatherings of family and friends and the giving and receiving of gifts. Mixed in with that may also be some joy, anticipation, wonder, warmth, and generosity.
Yes, observing Christmas can be a mixed bag of emotions, experiences, and reactions. Wherever you are in your preparations, planning, cooking, and gift wrapping, may I ask you to set aside the next five minutes and take a brief imaginary trip to one of the events that has spawned this holiday?
Can you imagine yourself slipping into the barn, the stable where Jesus was born and tiptoeing up to the feeding trough that is overflowing with straw? There, you see, with your own eyes a baby, who is just a few hours old. Look at his face peeking out from the cloth that swaddles his little body. Are his eyes open or closed? Does he have any hair? What does his nose look like? What color is his skin? When you touch his tiny hand … it is warm or cold? What language are his parents speaking as they try to figure out how to take care of a baby in a barn? Maybe you even pick the baby up and cradle him in the crook of your own arm. You gaze at him, taking in the wonder, the miracle, the joy of this new life. The baby you hold is what the divine, the Holy One is like.
It may not be exactly like you expected. You may have imagined God as powerful and strong. But here the Holy One is weak, tender, and vulnerable. Maybe you’ve always pictured the Source of the Universe as in control and carefully orchestrating the workings of the world. But here is God helpless and dependent upon human parents for survival. Perhaps you’ve imagined the presence of the Eternal One as large and obvious, so that no one could miss it. But here is God, literally “down to Earth” and hardly noticed at all, in a barn in an insignificant town, surrounded by people at the bottom of the social ladder. Maybe you always pictured God as judgmental, frowning upon the mess we’ve made of this world … but here is God unable to speak a word. In fact this child does very little, but be present … be with us. In the birth of Jesus, God entrusted God’s self … God’s love into the care of this world.
This is one of the clearest images of God’s love for you and the whole world: God put on human flesh and experienced human life with all of its joys and sorrows and with all of its predictability and vulnerability. God in the flesh demonstrated to all of humanity … to each one of us… that the Divine is not against us, but very much for us … with us … one of us. In the flesh, The Source of the Universe comes right along side of us with love, acceptance, compassion, and new life. God’s presence in Jesus redeems our common life and makes it holy. It’s a clue where we are sure to find the presence of the Holy One in the world today.
Who are the vulnerable and the helpless? Who are those dependent upon the care and nurture of others? Who are the unknowns … the forgotten and the overlooked. Jesus named those folks later in his life. He said: “I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me, I was naked and you gave me clothing, I was sick and you took care of me, I was in prison and you visited me. ... For just as you did it to one of the least of these who are members of my family, you did it to me.” (Matthew 25:35-36)
May the love of the Holy One take on flesh in your life as you become the eyes … the ears … the hands, feet and heart of Christ. Be vulnerable enough to love, to seek peace, to welcome, to accept and to find our common humanity in the midst of differences. In this way, the story of Christmas is re-enacted and unfolding in our lives each and every day.
The Rev. LaDonna Thomas is the pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gloucester and is also trained as a spiritual companion to those who seek to know and love God more deeply and fully. She may be contacted at pastor@stpaulcapeann.org