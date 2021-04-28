Even those of us who are emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic with our families, incomes and homes intact have been changed in some ways. Re-emerging and re-engaging bring both sweet little tastes of a “new” normal and the sharp after-taste of loss. Both pang with a bit of hunger for what life was like in our “old” normal.
The first order of business after getting vaccinated was to fly to North Carolina to check on my mother. I had spent a year in anticipatory dread of likely never seeing my parents again, but at last a visit was on the horizon! Both are in their 80s. My mother survived COVID-19; she is in a memory care facility. My father took a train from D.C. to meet my sister and me in Raleigh. The trip was a kaleidoscope of emotions; anxiety; profound gratitude; amazement; happiness; relief and deep respect and sorrow for the hundreds of thousands of families who were robbed of another chance to hug and say, “I’ve missed you. I love you.”.
A couple of weeks later my phone pinged TEXT. It was my dear friend Toni. “We got our vaccines two weeks ago; let’s have dinner.” The only time that we had seen each other since the pandemic took hold was when I married her to her longtime partner, SpagEddie in August in their garden. For more a year, our friendship was confined to occasional text messages and a rare phone call, always beginning and ending with, “I miss you. I love you.”
We ate. We laughed. We talked about how strangely wonderful it was to do something that had once been so normal after so long. It felt surreal, as if we needed to pinch ourselves to be sure it wasn’t a dream. We hugged good-bye and said one more, “I missed you. I love you.”
Next, we ventured to the salon for pedicures. The familiar staff were all gone, replaced by unfamiliar faces. A big part of me had been excitedly anticipating not the pampering, but returning to that little community and finding out how the couple expecting their baby last March was doing; hearing the funny travel stories of one of the young men who worked there; enjoying the banter and having a chance to say, “I missed you. I am glad to see you.” I was surprised by how sad I felt at the ending of these relationships without a chance to say “Good-bye. Be well. Thank you.”
Our church is in conversation about how and when to safely re-gather. For over a year, we have been worshipping via Facebook and YouTube. A lot has changed since we were last together; new people have found us on line or through mission projects and become part of us; Renee Dupuis is our new minister of music; I am a new pastor to West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, having been called by mail-in ballot last May (due to the pandemic). It was evident at our Easter Egg Hunt that the children have grown taller and more shy. One little one asked his mother about my husband, “What’s the name of the man I love? I forgot.”
When we do re-gather, we will surely miss things that were so once familiar and important that we never imagined life without them, like singing hymns, enjoying Coffee Hour, sharing hugs and smiles. The new normal will be different and likely come with some sadness and unease, as well as the thrill of being able to say, “I’ve missed you!” or “Welcome; we’re so glad you’re here.”
In the third chapter of Ecclesiastes, we read,
“For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven: a time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up what is planted;
a time to kill, and a time to heal; a time to break down, and a time to build up;
a time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance; a time to throw away stones, and a time to gather stones together;
a time to embrace, and a time to refrain from embracing;
a time to seek, and a time to lose; a time to keep, and a time to throw away;
a time to tear, and a time to sew; a time to keep silence, and a time to speak;
a time to love, and a time to hate; a time for war, and a time for peace.”
Ecclesiastes wasn’t just teaching about the seasons of life that we welcome; he was talking about the hard seasons, too. He shared this teaching without judgment or expectation; he was merely explaining the facts of life to his pupils.
Indeed, even in the midst of the pandemic, our little church celebrated weddings and baptisms, as well as funerals. Even in the midst of the pandemic, love happened, divorce happened, death happened, mourning happened, babies happened, diagnosis happened, grace happened. There is time for every season and every matter under heaven, and sometimes they happen all at the same time.
We’ve experienced profound changes and now we are in a new season. This ‘new’ normal is brand new to all of us. There will be other “new normals” yet to come, but for now here we are slowly begin to emerge and re-engage with one another. May this season of re-engaging and re-entering be safe, gentle and filled with kindness and grace.
I leave you with a verse to carry in your heart and pray that it will bless you;
“Kind words are like honey — sweet to the soul and healthy for the body.”
-- Proverbs 16:24
The Rev. Rona Tyndall is pastor of the West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church. Midweek Musings rotates among Cape Ann clergy.