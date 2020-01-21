“Not everything that is faced can be changed; but nothing can be changed until it is faced.”
-- James Baldwin
As Unitarian Universalist pastors, we have a commitment to truth telling. One truth that has remained unacknowledged is the extent to which slavery formed the foundation of the U.S. economy from the 17th century on. The myth remains that slavery was an institution of the South, and that we northerners were innocent.
This is patently untrue. Our cotton mills, distilleries, shipping industries, as well as banking and insurance, were all tied to the industry of slavery.
According to the National Museum of African American History, which opened in 2016, “slavery made possible the factory system, in which mass production using raw materials and cheap labor created a steady supply of inexpensive consumer goods and transformed the United States into a world power. Enslaved persons, as an unpaid labor force, represented vast wealth, upon which the underpinnings of the nation were laid. Every American lived a life touched by slavery. Indeed, every American, regardless of race, is still living with the legacy of slavery.”
On Monday, Jan. 20, the Cape Ann Slavery and Abolition Trust (CASAT) launched a website, www.capeannslavery.org. CASAT is a joint project of the Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport and the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church. This website uncovers the lives and fortunes of white merchants and investors, slave owners, enslaved blacks, free blacks and the various anti-slavery and abolitionist groups that proliferated on Cape Ann. The time frame is from the 1700s to the Civil War.
Our two churches are excellent examples of institutions being caught in the tension between wanting to do the right thing and the daily realities of sustaining our institutions. Universalists believe in the worth and dignity and ultimate salvation of all people. How did we reconcile this foundational theology with the reality of wealth being created by slave ships and the slave-related economy?
For example, in Gloucester, we discovered that the family that donated the land on which our church is located, the Pearces, owned ships that transported slaves to North America. Another prominent family, the Houghs, also owned slave ships, and owned pews in both Universalist churches in Sandy Bay (as Rockport was then known) and in Gloucester.
At the Universalist church in Rockport, Rev. Stillman Barden allowed Parker Pillsbury to speak to an audience gathered one evening in 1861. Pillsbury was a noted abolitionist; Barden allowed him to speak because of the emphasis on the free pulpit, not because of a strong anti-slavery sentiment amongst the members of the church. A bomb was thrown through the window during Pillsbury’s speech, and many people ran out, never to return.
Another discovery was the existence of a cotton mill in Rockport that at one time stretched from School Street to Dock Square. Between 1820 and 1860 cotton was crucial to the American economy, and accounted for almost half of the country’s exports. Its manufacture, in both Old and New England, was inextricably connected to the slave plantations of the American South. “Cotton was dependent on slavery and slavery was, to a large extent, dependent on cotton.” Cotton was vital to both the local fishing industry and the international maritime trade, providing sailcloth and trawl lines.
“That some of the investors in the Rockport Cotton Mill had personal and family conflicts concerning the issue of slavery is a certainty. In 1838 the first Cape Ann Anti-Slavery Society had been formed by about 30 members of the West Gloucester Haskell clan. The same year the Cotton Mill was incorporated a member of the Gott family organized an anti-slavery convention, which met in Salem, and attended a presentation by a self-emancipated slave in Gloucester which had an audience of “something like a thousand people.” (all quotations from www.capeannslavery.org)
Stories such as these, and so many others, reveal the long-buried truth about slavery in the North, as well as the work of activists to end the practice. In recent years, more and more individuals and institutions are becoming willing to grapple with the true history of race relations in the North and the South. Museums, churches and universities are all exploring their historical ties to their wealth created by slavery.
Harvard, Princeton, Brown, and many other universities have begun to focus on their historical ties to slavery. Names of buildings have changed, statues of white Confederate heroes have been removed. In 2019, two-thirds of Georgetown’s students voted for reparations to be offered to descendants of slaves sold by the university to raise money in the early 1830s. In 2019, the New York Times initiated The 1619 Project, an ongoing analysis of slavery and its consequences on the American people, economy and culture.
Reparations, once a subject reserved for universities and seminaries, is now being written about in the popular magazine, The Atlantic, and in the New York Times opinion pages.
The National Museum of African American History and Culture opened in 2016, and 2018 saw the opening of The Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration in Montgomery, Alabama. The Alabama museum commemorates all of the documented lynchings in about 10 southern states. It was funded privately to the tune of $20 million.
All of this is nothing short of amazing. Yes, we have generations of work ahead of us. A nation doesn’t heal from 250 years of slavery in a few hundred years. Change is slow. But slow is better than stopped.
We are firmly convinced that our country will never heal from the evils of slavery until the full truth is revealed and people confront how pervasive it was, and how slavery served as a foundation for the national economy. Until we face the truth we can’t do the reconciliation work we need to do in order to achieve racial justice. This website is our initial attempt at a moral reckoning with Cape Ann’s involvement with slavery, a record that has remained hidden or obscured. It is time to shine a light on this important part of Cape Ann’s history.
The Rev. Susan A. Moran is pastor of the Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport, and the Rev. Janet D. Parsons is minister of the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church. Midweek Musings rotates among Cape Ann clergy.
