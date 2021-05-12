Have you or someone you know been struggling with increased mental health challenges since the pandemic began? In its 2020 report, the American Psychological Association notes, “We are facing a national mental health crisis that could yield serious health and social consequences for years to come.” The sense of uncertainty that the pandemic has brought has exacerbated underlying emotional, social, and economic stress for many people.
What can help us with a sense of well-being? A recent Harvard study on human flourishing point to these activities: to appreciate and celebrate small things; to express gratitude regularly; to do five good deeds a day; to be part of a community of connection; to find purpose; and to try something new. Each and every one of these elements of healthy living are offered by a place that is often overlooked -- spiritual communities.
Healthy spiritual communities promote a way of life that can help people thrive. Being part of a faith community can help foster a sense of identity and build social connections. Worship services and other gatherings for prayer are opportunities to express gratitude and appreciation while finding meaning and purpose. At my church, we have a care team that supports individuals and families through difficult times; an outreach team that supports local charities, like the Open Door; a creation care team that inspires us to take practical actions to lessen our carbon footprints; a diversity and inclusion team that is helping us deepen our collective learning about, and commitment to, racial equity; and a music ministry that even when unable to gather in person is like a family.
And, yet, even with all we and other faith communities offer, those with some of the greatest stress are conspicuously missing: families with school-aged children. Spiritual communities have something important, even crucial, to give families. A sense of faith can enable people to navigate the inevitable and unexpected challenges that come in life. Caring, intergenerational relationships and activities can help ground and guide young families.
There has never been an easier time for families and others to try out a worship service or other spiritual offering from communities near and far. Many spiritual communities have been offering services online since the pandemic began, ours included. On any given Sunday morning, we have people joining us on Zoom from across Cape Ann, the North Shore, metro Boston, the South Shore, Cape Cod, New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., Texas, California, Oregon, and Washington. We’ve had people engage with us from their living rooms and front porches; while driving in the car and taking a walk outside; from the hospital and nursing home. Often when people first tune in, they do so anonymously - with video off. Over time, we begin to see their faces and hear their stories.
Zoom has made us not only a larger spiritual community, but a stronger one. We have been vulnerable with each other in surprising ways, creating a sense of intimacy that is not typical in traditional worship. Again and again, I have heard how what we are able to provide has been a lifeline during the pandemic- emotionally, spiritually, and socially. One person recently said, “Given all that was going on last year, I really don’t know how I could have kept it together without this church.”
In my church community, we have found a way not only to stay connected, but to expand and deepen our connections. On a recent Sunday morning, congregants were aware that a church member, joining us on Zoom from the hospital, was facing a life-changing surgery the next day. They expressed their support verbally and in the online chat, with message after message. We dedicated a piece of music to him, playing one of his favorite hymns. It was just one moment among many over the last year when the community poured out care for someone in need of support.
This is what a church or any other spiritual community can offer: a forum for you to be known, respected, appreciated, cared for, and encouraged; a way to develop your talents, share your gifts, learn, grow and offer your best to others. In uncertain times, a spiritual community can point to one reality that is certain: the presence of grace. Participation in a spiritual community may not fix the sense of anxiety or depression that many of us carry; but it can bring light into dark days and make a difference in helping build a life that is healthy, happy, and whole.
Rev. Sue Koelhler-Arsenault is the pastor of the Annisquam Village Church. You can read her sermons at annisquamvillagechurch.org. The Midweek Musings column rotates among Cape Ann clergy.