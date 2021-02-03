Is this your favorite time of year?
I doubt it. I don’t know anyone who loves the cold, grey, dark, windy days of mid-winter. In fact, many of us are simply trying to survive not only bleak winter skies, but a nerve-fraying pandemic winter. It’s been nearly a year - A YEAR! - since our lives were turned upside down. We may be grieving, unsettled and worn down. We may be worried and frustrated that we can’t get our vaccines. We may wonder if the nation can begin healing and uniting after four polarizing years. This is a tough time with no clear end in sight. How are we to cope?
When I was 22 years old, I moved to Seattle, Washington, to serve in the Jesuit Volunteer Corps. My placement was at an overnight shelter for men over the age of 50. What I learned while working there has made all the difference in how I have managed and sometimes even thrived in extremely challenging situations. If you are struggling to cope now, I hope this story will help you.
St. Martin de Porres Shelter is located in an old, windowless warehouse in an industrial section of the city’s waterfront, at the base of Skid Road. Each night we welcomed more than 200 men. On cold nights, much like the ones we are having right now, there could be many more hoping to come in, even though it meant sleeping on a three-inch foam mat covered in cold vinyl with one wool blanket and one pillow, just six inches apart from the next fellow.
At the beginning of the month, the oldest of the men often arrived at the door in especially poor shape. The young men on the street knew that the old men would have likely cashed their Social Security checks on the way to a local bar, where they often began to drink their checks away. Looking for a place to sleep it off, the older men frequently found a park bench. They were easy targets to be “rolled.” When this happened, these men showed up at our door beaten up and downcast, resigned to another month at the shelter.
For me, as a recent college graduate who had left behind the Green Mountains and open spaces of Vermont, working at St. Martin’s could be overwhelming. The close quarters, lack of natural light, smoke-filled air and crowds of men -- many of whom were either chronic, late-stage alcoholics or mentally ill - was intense. From the time the first man walked through the door until the lights went out, I was on my feet responding to needs and sometimes even breaking up fights. In many ways, it was a toxic environment - and the most physically, emotionally, and spiritually demanding place I ever worked.
As difficult as the situation was, I adored the men. Listening to their life stories, my heart was moved by their sorrows and charmed by their adventures. Watching them cheer for the Seahawks, I discovered that they were no different than my father or brother - except that they had fallen on hard times. I loved working at the shelter, but wondered how I could withstand the intensity of the environment.
Fortunately, within the first few months of serving at St. Martins, I had an epiphany. In order to have the vigor to work at the shelter and not be overwhelmed, I needed to counteract the toxicity that was present there with the energy of life. I came to the awareness that if I could make a point of doing one vital, creative activity a day, I could tap into the vibrancy of life and restore my energy. I discovered that when I made a point of opening myself to the presence of the life-giving energy some call God, while preparing a meal, or going for a run, or writing a letter, that I could draw from a deep, endless well of renewal. A “spirituality of vitality” became part of my daily life and it continues to see me through difficult times.
Although many of us engage in ordinary activities like cooking, going outside and writing, what can make them even more significant is how we think while doing them. If we are just going through the motions, we can miss out on the deeper ways these actions can put us in touch with the sacred. But, if we pause and recognize that these activities engage us with the spirit of life, we can uncover their potential to renew us. We can experience the sacred within the ordinary.
In our hectic world, it is easy to forget to consciously engage in activities that bring vitality into our lives. We can become so focused on getting things done or tuning out, that we fail to unleash the spiritual power of living. However, if we can make a commitment to mindfully doing even one life-giving action a day, we can open ourselves to the ever-present, ever-creative Source of renewal. During this uniquely challenging winter, a spirituality of vitality, of recognizing the sacred within the ordinary -- beyond helping us cope -- can even bring joy.
The Rev. Sue Koehler-Arsenault is celebrating one year as the Pastor of the Annisquam Village Church. You can read her sermons and daily messages at annisquamvillagechurch.org. The Midweek Musings column rotates among Cape Ann clergy.