An atheist friend of mine is as concerned as I am about the swift rise of online conspiracy theories in our country. We are both alarmed at politicians openly embracing those conspiracy theories, although they are outlandish, entirely without evidence and easily disproven. But my friend blames organized religion, of all things, for this phenomenon. I would point out that while correlation does not prove causation, conspiracy theories are ascendant in an age when participation in organized religion is falling, and atheism is rising.
If you’re willing to look beyond ugly caricatures and learn what my religion actually teaches, you’ll see acute concern for thoughtful, critical evaluation of novel claims. While the technology that has empowered conspiracy theorists is new — and therefore the best candidate for blame — the observation is ancient: Human beings just aren’t very good at evaluating claims and deciding whom to believe. If we were, quacks, fraudsters, demagogues and conspiracy theorists would be unknown, and Scripture’s warnings of false prophets, false messiahs and ordinary charlatans would not have been necessary. More than warning us, though, it teaches us how to deal with them. I’m particularly inspired by the examples of Moses and Elijah.
Many churches recently heard a reading from Deuteronomy where God, through Moses, shows how to use simple logic to distinguish true and false prophets: a prophet who denounces or contradicts God was not sent by God. So, when someone I love expressed fear that there could be a microchip in the COVID vaccine, I pointed out that our bodies are not compatible with microchips. I wish they were, since I’d love to be able to upgrade my memory and processing power. So, rather than laugh at them, we had a laugh together.
But we know from experience that sometimes logic isn’t enough. Long before the pandemic, I was concerned about vaccine hesitancy — but also intrigued. The scientific and statistical evidence in favor of vaccination is overwhelming; indeed, the improvement in health outcomes conferred by vaccination is arguably the greatest medical achievement in history. But often, the more vaccine opponents are confronted with facts and logic, the more they intensify their position. Clearly there’s something else going on.
While vaccination opponents often cite propositions (sometimes false or misleading) and make arguments (often fallacious), vaccine hesitancy is better understood as an emotional phenomenon. Some people enjoy feeling like they’re resisting authority. Some enjoy feeling like they’re part of a community, or in on a secret. Some enjoy the attention and even the combativeness of criticism, so attempts to dissuade them, ironically, may only encourage them. One thing they have in common, though, is ignorance of how much fear, suffering and death diseases now banished by vaccines used to cause.
Children in leg braces and iron lungs were once a common sight, so when the polio vaccine was introduced, there was no hesitancy, but a rush to be protected from the terrifying, immediate reality. And those were the ones who made it that far, escaping a slew of other mortal disease threats. My own family cemetery has several tiny, weathered tombstones. I’m going to do whatever I can to prevent us from going back to those days.
As powerful as scare tactics can be, I’ve come to believe that a positive approach is better. In normal times, you could point out that the consequence of vaccination was not an imaginary catastrophe, but a readily visible reality of healthy people getting on with their lives, without fear. Please get the COVID vaccine when it’s your turn, so we can get back to that reality.
Similarly, since the primary appeal of conspiracy theories is emotional, if someone you care about is in the grip of one, you have a chance of reaching them if you approach them with understanding.
I’m inspired by how Elijah overcame the cult of Baal by proving that their promises were worthless. In our times, QAnon promised that as Joe Biden was inaugurated on Jan. 20, a massive uprising would occur, where Donald Trump would declare martial law and round up his enemies for execution. You might ask the theorist, compassionately, “How many times are you going to let them disappoint you? Has anything they promised ever come true?” If they see you are ready to embrace them with love, they might feel ready to let go of the theory.
My faith teaches me to love people even when I disagree with them. We all can learn to use love to liberate people from fear.
The Rev. Bret B. Hays is rector of Saint John’s Episcopal Church. Midweek Musings rotates among Cape Ann clergy.