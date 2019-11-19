Midweek Musings: Give the gift of spending locally

As we start seeing all the Christmas stuff in the stores, and the traffic starts piling up on Route 128 on the weekends, I’ve been thinking about something.
I want you to know that I believe in recycling my dollars. And before you go hunting though my blue tote next Monday morning ... no, I’m not tossing them in the recycling bin. I mean, I’m choosing to spend my dollars in this community to keep it vibrant. That way the dollars I receive from you, go back to you. They cycle round and round.
I do this as a Spiritual Practice. It is easy to get caught into the trap of "needing to buy a little something" or even a "big something." Here’s my 2 cents. Be prayerful. Be mindful of your actions, and the consequences they bring to others. The Christians have been saying, “Jesus is the reason for the season,” which is a cute way to say that Christmas shouldn’t be about going crazy spending money — but about spreading love. But I know people, especially kids, love gifts. So give, but think about how you spend. Recycling your dollar is a way of loving your hometown. It means your neighbor can spend that same dollar to buy his kid a present!
It seems as though people are really used to ignoring where they spend their money. Or maybe they feel like their little bit of money won’t make the difference anyway. But things add up! I just read that for 2019, industry experts expect the average American to spend $920 per person on holiday gifts, up from $885 in 2018 and reaching a total of more than $1 trillion in holiday spending. And so it seems like a good time for us to pause and think about the possibility of recycling our dollars. Just think how much it could help Cape Ann if everyone one of us spent our Christmas budget locally!
I know, I know ... you think all the good stuff is out there, over the bridge. But maybe that’s just because of how we think about what is “good stuff.” Maybe homemade mittens from the local church craft fair would seem more special than ones from some big store. Or something artistic from one of our many local artists (you don’t have to be a tourist to shop in those stores!). Maybe visit downtown and buy an antique, or a sweet vintage item. Or perhaps a fun kitchen gadget. Sometimes I’ve found great presents in the local second-hand shops. What makes them great? Because the reflect the person I am buying them for, and because I’ve recycled my dollar. The same dollar that you put in the collection plate —if not at my church, then in some church. When we work together, we create a network of love.
I hope you will stop and think as you give a gift to someone who has plenty already. Where is this dollar going? Who made this product? Is it fair trade, or made using slave labor? Was it made in a factory in China or by a local artisan? As it was made, did that damage the environment? If I can’t afford to buy something that is local or fairly traded, should I buy anything at all? Maybe it’s best to give an experience, or some help.
Let us live so our actions speak loudly of what is in our hearts. Let us choose, showing we understand our actions have lasting impact in this precious web of life we are nestled in. Let us remember to let go of our life’s energy, including our dollars, in ways that bring goodness, justice, and hope to all—but especially to our own precious home.
Hope to see you (shopping) around town.
The Rev. Eva S. Cameron of First Universalist Church of Essex can be seen shopping with her big, red Doberman dog, Sophie.
