Even those who consider themselves of no religious faith tradition nor of any specific spiritual practices are likely familiar with the tune, if not the lyrics, that accompany the traditional Christian hymn “Praise God From Whom All Blessings Flow.” The titular lyric is a doxology, a brief song of praise, that has long been linked to the well-known melody often called “The Old 100th”: “Praise God, from whom all blessings flow;/ Praise Him, all creatures here below;/ Praise Him above, ye heav’nly host;/ Praise Father, Son, and Holy Ghost!”
There is an alternative seasonal lyric to this melody that proclaims: “O Lord of harvest, glory be/ in Autumn’s fruitful majesty!/ For every blessing Earth displays/ we offer you our grateful praise.”
Regardless of one’s specific religious beliefs or practices, we hardy New Englanders have been enjoying the satisfying season of the annual harvest for these last few months. It is a time of the year that invites all of us into a reflective, and for individuals of faith, a prayerful mood of gratitude for the range of abundant blessings in our lives that are recalled as we gather up and gather in the harvest’s yield.
And this week, as a nation, we pause from our busy routines to gather with family and friends to reenact in our own lives a historic meal of thanksgiving. First declared as a civic holiday in 1863 by President Abraham Lincoln, Thanksgiving is a celebrated feast with a longer reach for our geographic area. At its core, Thanksgiving is a harvest festival that is marked by a posture of gratitude.
St. Ignatius Loyola, the 16th century soldier-turned-religious-pilgrim who founded the Society of Jesus (the Roman Catholic order of Priests and Brothers to which I belong, and which is more commonly known as the Jesuits), once wrote to a fellow Jesuit that he felt the greatest of all sins was the sin of ingratitude.
Why? Ingratitude is borne of pride; gratitude is borne of humility. Ingratitude is a posture that says: I am self-sufficient and have no need of you in my life. Gratitude is a posture that says: My heart is open enough to receive what you desire to give me. Ingratitude keeps the focus on me. Gratitude places the focus to you. In fact, authentic gratitude moves me from beyond the gift to the giver of the gift. By receiving your gift, by welcoming your gift into my life, I acknowledge you as the one who gives out of your generosity.
For a gracious heart, everything is a precious gift. I suggest, however, that gratitude “felt” is not sufficient. Gratitude “expressed” closes the loop and can move us from the gift to the giver.
Here’s a silly example: It’s Christmas morning, and Little Billy is all excited when Grandma gives him a present. He rips open the wrapping paper, pulls the toy out of the box and quickly runs out of the room to go play with his new toy. What happens? Little Billy’s mother shouts in his direction: “Get back here and say thank you to your grandmother.” Which Little Billy sheepishly does before Grandma says kindly: “That’s okay. I love you. Go play.”
Why is it so easy for us to get lost in the gift and to neglect the one who gives us the gift?
One of my favorite writers is Annie Dillard, who won the Pulitzer Prize for General Non-Fiction in 1975 for her book “Pilgrim at Tinker’s Creek.” The book details a “year” of the author’s life living along the title creek located in Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains. Reflecting upon her experience at one point in the book, she writes:
“I would like to see it all, to understand it all, but I must start somewhere, so I try to deal with the giant waterbug in Tinker Creek and the flight of three hundred redwings from an Osage orange, with the goldfish bowl and the snakeskin, and let those who dare worry about the birthrate and population explosion among solar systems. So, I think about the valley. and it occurs to me more and more that everything I have seen is wholly gratuitous.”
This week, our nation sets aside a day to reflect upon all that is wholly gratuitous in our lives. In whatever way is appropriate for each of us, let us also not forget to express our gratitude to the giver of those gratuitous gifts.
Happy Thanksgiving!
The Rev. William Campbell, S.J., is director of the Eastern Point Retreat House on Niles Pond Road in Gloucester.