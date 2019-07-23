There has been a whole lot of talk since President Trump told four minority congresswomen they should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came” . . . and it is hot. Record heat waves across the country, and I think most of us just want to be at the beach, or hiding in an air-conditioned den with a good book and a glass of iced coffee. Can’t we have a break from all this being hot-under-the-collar, tension and shouting at each other? Apparently not.
At first it seems that apparently the president didn’t know that these three women of color were actually born in the United States. Then it was explained that he just meant he wanted them to go back to their home states. And then, even later, he said he just meant that anyone who doesn’t like living here in the U.S. should leave.
Well, that’s just all kind of silly. I mean, politicians get elected to go to Washington to fix things and improve things. We ask them to do that. We send them all sorts of letters, and make all kinds of calls, asking them to change this, fix that . . . fix climate change, make the roads smooth, do something about the schools, fix health care, stop abortion (or protect it), etc., etc. We send them there to advocate. And they do. So, right about now you may be thinking . . . sounds kind of good, let’s send ALL the politicians away. But, that would probably be the heat getting to your head. It happens. Government really is a necessary thing. And ours has hit some bumps. But I’m still holding out that eventually they will rally around. But it’s time to move past hating on people who look different from us, talk different from us. We are a nation of immigrants. And everyone (except the Native Americans), could be “going back to where they came from” . . . only it might kind of be hard for those of us who have lived over here for the past 300 years and have become a Heinz 57 breed. Or those of African-American origin, who have absolutely no idea where their people were kidnapped “from.”
I’m no stranger to this kind of thinking. My grandfather, God rest his soul, was born at the turn of the last century in a small New Hampshire farm his family had owned since Colonial times. And he felt justified in saying that all the Irish and Italians should “go back home.” And when I lived down south for a time, when I was getting ready to move back up north, my dental hygienist thought I was a southern and actually asked me (insert nice southern drawl) “why I wanted to move up north with all those Yankees?” We all have experienced this. Maybe it’s even been you, saying things like that. I think it probably feels good, to say things that make our friends smile and nod their heads.
It leaves me wondering why it is so hard to look at each other and see another human being. How come, when we look at a mother, we don’t see our own mother too? Or a little kid, and see ourselves when we were young, our kids, or our grandkids? How come its so easy to see different colors of skin, different textures of hair, different kinds of clothing, odd sounding languages . . . and feel so ill-at-ease? That “these people aren’t like me” feeling? I have a feeling its got to do with old mental habits from when we lived in caves and threw rocks at anyone who came by from another cave. We didn’t want them stealing our food, or worse yet, our cave. But things have moved on, and it’s time to teach our minds that we don’t have to think like that. And I do think it’s something we actually have to teach ourselves, teach our children and grandchildren ... ‘cause we seem to have a natural tendency to mentally be reaching for that rock. I know, it all seems a bit “mental” ... but here we are. Hot as blazes, and can’t keep ourselves from getting all testy.
My dog Sophie, the big red Doberman you may have met around town (or seen with her sticking out the top of my truck) . . . well, she knows another dog when she sees one. No problem. Dogs, well they come in all sorts of sizes and colors, from little tiny teacup pups to the Great Danes that make Sophie look small. They have curly hair and straight, long and short. And they speak all sorts of dog languages. Huskies like to howl and yowl, Lab’s have a big, deep woof, and then there is the special yips of the little dog clan. But they are all dogs, which means that Sophie loves them. Sophie decided to be a dog lover. She is totally indiscriminate. If you are a dog, she loves you and wants to play with you. (Read “jump around and poke at you,” but she is a dog.) The point is, it’s not really all that hard. If dogs can do it, so can we. If she can decide to love dogs. We can decide to be people lovers.
We are so blessed in this country. It’s an amazing place rich with resources and clever people. And it is so far from perfect. Children (and adults) are suffering at our hands at our southern border. Our treatment of the native peoples of this land so many of us have adopted, is still unsettling. In our land of abundance, many still go hungry. And we’ve gotten into a bad habit of blaming others for our difficulties. But seeing that it has flaws, and can grow more skillful at governing, doesn’t mean we hate the country. And it doesn’t mean that the most recent crop of immigrants are at fault. It means, like always, good things come to those who roll up their sleeves and get to work. Let’s get to work on being people lovers. Shouting at each other won’t help. Everyone taking one step in the right direction will help. Everyone remembering that it’s hot, and we all do love our country, will help us to work together. Our country sorely needs us to pull together and prove that we know how to work together to create a society that works. We can choose to keep taking one more step toward love and justice. It my tradition, it’s what God asks of us.
I’m going to go to the beach to cool off. And since its summer, Sophie has to stay home. But I’m going to take a lesson from her. And while I am there, I’m going to watch out for people who are different from me . . . and try to see if I can find my Uncle Ralph, or cousin Susan, or my Grandma Pearl smiling out from these different faces, different voices. Maybe, just maybe, I’ll make a new friend.
Hope to see you around town.
The Rev. Eva Cameron is minister of the First Universalist Church of Essex. The Midweek Musings column rotates among Cape Ann clergy.
