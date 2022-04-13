It is hard to avoid the photos of the war in Ukraine: Dead bodies with their hands tied behind their backs strewn randomly around the ground; women and children hiding out in the subways of Kyiv. I think back to when my daughters were little and wonder what I would tell them before descending the steps. What would they need with them beside their precious lovies, bear and blankie? I would probably be anxious if not hysterical about some other pressing problems. How are we going to get food? There’s only so much you can carry. How will we stay clean? Where can we stay warm? Where can we go? How can I keep these children alive?
I am glad for the near-universal reaction to Putin and this war. Large swathes of the western world are now acting together and cooperating in ways not seen in years. Governments, corporations and individuals are all taking action and being very generous to Ukraine and most of its citizens.
One great fundraising idea was reported by the Axios online newsletter: “Individuals have been “booking an Airbnb stay in Ukraine — not to visit but as a way to send money to a family in need... Last week, 61,000 nights were booked at Airbnbs in Kyiv and other cities — 34,000 of them by Americans.”
This generosity is great, the willingness to use social media to expose the reality of the war is also important, as is the open-door policy that most of the countries that surround Ukraine adopted for the millions of refugees who have fled.
Here’s what I am wrestling with: Why aren’t we outraged whenever there is a war or even random and terrorizing violence?
Where was the moral outrage when Russia started bombing Syria a few years ago? Where were the open-door policies when refugees from Syria came knocking? There are more than 6 million Syrian refugees. There are almost one million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar as well.
I do not doubt the sincerity of humanity’s goodness and generosity towards Ukraine. We should all be grateful for that whenever it happens. I simply wish more white people would be so good and so generous when the needy are brown and Black, rather than white people. I am wondering how much of the difference is about skin color and how much of the difference is about money.
I am aware that for much of the world, this is Easter week, which culminates in the resurrection of Jesus, usually referred to as the Christ, or anointed one.
I will know the resurrection of Jesus the Christ is real when there are no more refugees, when there are no more people who are hungry, no more children waiting for a home, no more individuals judged negatively by their color or their sexuality or their gender. I will know the resurrection is fact when wars have ended and we have learned to live in peace.
I will know the resurrection is real when the stories Jesus told about the commonwealth of God, stories of equality and generosity and transcendence, are no longer stories but the lived reality of humans on this planet.
How will you know?
