This Lent, I am claiming joy as a spiritual discipline. I know it is not exactly traditional. Let me explain.
The truth is that the list of things that are breaking my heart is a long one. I am on overload. The nearly three years of the disruption of the pandemic and the ongoing political strife have depleted our reserves of hope. and now Russia is attacking innocent people. Will we ever learn that war is not the answer?
Pastor Nadia Bolz-Weber compares being overloaded to an outdated electrical system in a crummy apartment she once rented. If she made toast and also used her blow dyer a fuse would blow.
She concludes, “I think of that fuse box often these days, because friends, I just do not think our psyches were developed to hold, feel and respond to everything coming at them right now; every tragedy, injustice, sorrow and natural disaster happening to every human across the entire planet, in real time every minute of every day.”
So, in spite of it all, I have decided to claim joy as a radical act of rebellion. It has become my superpower. The list of things that are breaking my heart is long indeed. But my list of what is bringing me joy is even longer. I’d like to share it with you:
1. The absolute bliss of dogs at the beach as they race around and play together. I would also add the tender love of their owners.
2. The Christmas lights you all hung this year. You lifted my heart. The honorable mention goes to the Kesterson’s on Reynard Street. (Disclosure: I gladly serve as their pastor). Don’t miss their display next year!
3. Swimming year round in the ocean for the second year in a row with my dear friends. This has saved my life. Thank you to those who clap and cheer us on. Honorable mention to the woman who saw me swim one day in December and called me a “goddess!”
4. The sunsets at Plum Cove, each one a work of art. I especially love that a group of people often gather there on Sunday evenings and actually applaud the sunset!
5. The way we end our worship service each Sunday at the church I serve, by joining in a circle and singing “God Be with You till We Meet Again.” Each one in our small group makes a point of looking around the circle into each other’s eyes.
6. Thank you so much for the work you do creating flower gardens all over town. Of course, honorable mention must go to The Generous Gardeners. But thanks too, to all of you who create these gardens even if you only have a sliver of land. This beauty transforms my day.
7. The generosity and kindness of this community as evidenced by the owners of the Gloucester House opening their space to the Grace Center during the pandemic. Honorable mention goes to a group of ham radio operators who were getting out of a meeting this winter just as my husband’s car broke down. They took good care of him.
8. The arrival of our new neighbors from Afghanistan! Everyone in the community stepped up to the plate to make this happen. Before we knew it apartments were found and furnished. Clothes and food and transportation have been provided. Honorable mention must go to our leader, the Rev. Alice Erikson, who has led “Allie of Our Afghan Allies.”
9. My 18-month-old grandson, Ira, is joy personified. His favorite movie is “Riverdance,” an animated version of the masterpiece by Bill Whelan. He and I share a love of Celtic traditions. We cuddle as we watch it over and over!
10. The young people who led the way for the “Black Lives Matter” rallies and who continue to lead the way in fighting climate change. Honorable mention goes to the four teens who meet for the Young Life Bible Study at 6:30 a.m.!
I am going to close with a quote by the Rev. Barbara Brown Taylor. She writes, “Joy has never had very much to do with what is going on in the world at the time. This is what makes it different from happiness, or pleasure, or fun. All those depend on positive conditions… The only condition for joy is the presence of God… which means that it can erupt in a depressed economy, in the middle of a war, or in an intensive care waiting room… it is a gift…”
As spring sneaks up on us, despite the undeniable sadness in our world, I invite you to join me in searching for and celebrating all that is joyful in our world.
Rev. Valerie M. Roberts-Toler, and her husband, Printice, are co-pastors of the United Methodist Churches of Gloucester and Rockport. The Midweek Musings column rotates among Cape Ann clergy.