Let’s start with the good news. “We will bounce back,” says Steven Taylor, a psychologist and author of “The Psychology of Pandemics.” He points to the aftermath of the 1918 flu pandemic, and how very shortly afterward we embarked on an era remembered famously as The Roaring Twenties.
That’s the good news: That this sad and frightening time in our lives will pass and we will return to times of ordinary connection, to extended family and friends, to casual hugs.
The bad news, of course, is twofold: First, the terrible death toll that we are experiencing and the cost to our families and communities; and second, the hateful behavior and speech we have witnessed in this past year. Despite all the selfless acts of generosity, all the compassionate assistance offered to those in need, there have been many days when it has seemed that the pandemic has brought out the worst in human behavior.
We aren’t imagining this: it turns out that that is exactly what pandemics do. According to Steven Taylor, across time and history, humans have responded to pandemics with very similar patterns of behavior. We see hoarding immediately: remember your efforts last year to find toilet paper and hand sanitizer? We also see an increase in conspiracy theories. Dr. Taylor recounts a common conspiracy theory from the 1918 pandemic, when the rumor began that Bayer Pharmaceutical, the aspirin maker that had been founded in Germany, was inserting flu virus into its aspirin pills to sicken Americans and help Germany win World War I. Apparently this became such a widespread conspiracy theory that scientists had to test the aspirin to try to reassure the public.
Worst of all, and common to all pandemics, is the scapegoating. Who do we blame for creating this nightmare? Someone must be responsible; someone must pay for our suffering. Time after time, in our search for people to blame, we focus on those who we see as being outside of our community: the foreigner, the Other. And sadly, we have seen this repeatedly since the beginning of the pandemic, with disparaging remarks about the “China virus” and other nicknames.
The 1918 influenza has most often been referred to as the Spanish Flu. Here is yet another example of scapegoating, of blaming: the flu did not actually originate in Spain. The story goes that the countries fighting World War I were going to great lengths to hide how badly the flu was affecting their armies and their ability to wage war. They feared being seen as weak and vulnerable, so they downplayed the impact it was having.
But Spain remained neutral in the First World War, and so had nothing to lose by reporting the extent of the illness there. In addition, the King of Spain became gravely ill with influenza, and so in contrast to the countries that were minimizing their illness, Spain appeared to be suffering more.
Although Spain was blamed at the time for the 1918 influenza, more recent research indicates that it might have originated in, believe it or not, Kansas. In early 1918, there were isolated reports of a new and lethal viral illness in a rural area in Kansas, near an army base. Researchers think it possible that the illness spread to the army base, which was assembling large numbers of soldiers to be sent overseas. From an American Army base, to troop ships, to France, the flu spread quickly, and moved in waves all around the world.
Of all the human responses to the stress and fear of a pandemic, the tendency to scapegoat is the most dangerous and damaging. And sadly, once again we have watched as a country has been blamed for the spread of the coronavirus, even accused of manufacturing the virus and purposely spreading it. The rumors fuel anger and hatred, and now our own citizens of Asian descent, our neighbors, tell us that they walk the streets in fear, afraid of being assaulted or verbally abused. It has been reported in recent days that Asian Americans have disclosed nearly 3,800 incidents of verbal abuse, name-calling, or even physical assault since the beginning of the pandemic. We wonder what the actual number is; how many incidents have gone unreported.
Worst of all, last Tuesday, the very same day that this report was released, a gunman entered three Asian massage parlors in the Atlanta area and murdered eight people, six of them Asian.
Pandemic or not, our words and our actions matter. We are seeing the direct result of the blame being spread for the coronavirus. The hatred being inflamed by angry and irresponsible words is causing harm to our fellow citizens, to our neighbors and friends. Our words and our actions matter. They have consequences.
We, like many people around the world, have suffered much in the past year: illness, loss of life, loss of employment, schooling, and much of the pleasure of our daily lives. But we must not allow this pandemic to rob us of our humanity. We must act in support of people who are being unfairly blamed, and even attacked, for a virus over which they have no control.
We must speak up and deplore the violence and threats being directed at Asians, and we must offer our support so that they can live in safety. It is up to us to reject the worst of our human impulses, and to instead foster the best of our nature. Only then will we have truly defeated the coronavirus pandemic.
The Rev. Janet Parsons is minister of the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church. The Midweek Musings column rotates among Cape Ann clergy.