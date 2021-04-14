Midweek Musings: Lessons in rethinking from a lonely dog

Last week a story came across my newsfeed, and it was so good I decided to use it in my Easter sermon. I’m pretty picky about embedding news stories in my sermons, especially in an Easter sermon, but please read on, and see what you think:
The story described how a stray dog kept wandering into a Dollar Store in North Carolina. The dog snatched a big, stuffed purple unicorn off the shelf and made a run for it. A clerk chased down the dog, wrestled the purple unicorn from him and chased away the thieving pup. A little while later the dog wandered back into the store, and once again attempted to steal the same purple unicorn. After this happened for the fifth time, the clerk called the local animal control officer. When the officer showed up, he looked at the dog, and he looked at the purple unicorn. After a few moments, he took out his wallet, paid for the purple unicorn, and gave it to the dog.
Not only did this officer make the dog and the clerk happy, but when a picture of the dog, now cradling his very own purple unicorn, appeared on social media, the dog was adopted! Wonderful things can happen when we open ourselves to re-thinking a problem.
I haven’t encountered a purple unicorn lately, but I have been wrestling with the idea of how to talk to people who believe they have. Well, maybe not a purple unicorn, but equally fantastical things like elections being stolen and the crazed conspiracies of QAnon. Simply trying to take the unicorn away doesn’t seem to be working.
A bestselling book titled “Think Again” by Adam Grant has helped me rethink how it might be possible to have those kinds of conversations without resorting to an animal control officer. The book has also caused me to rethink many of the things I have held as “gospel.” It’s something I value as a minister and teacher, and it’s something all people of faith, whatever the faith, might find helpful. Grant describes three styles of thinking, which he labels the “politician,” the “prosecutor” and the “preacher.” Of course, the “preacher” example caught my attention. All three cling to their own belief system and try to win an argument by piling on reasons to prove why they are right and the other is wrong. Grant proves it just doesn’t work! He puts forth the model of the “scientist” to show how rethinking can cause one to change a theory or a system of beliefs. He validates this approach by interviewing several successful scientists who attest to how much they enjoy being wrong; owning up to being wrong brings one closer to the truth.
It can be challenging to let go of comfortable beliefs and rethink what we have always held to be true. No one likes to be wrong, but isn’t that what truth requires? Becoming open to rethinking also takes what most of the great faiths ask of us — humility. Humility is a great place to begin a conversation, especially when talking to those with whom we disagree.
That Solomonic animal control officer also embodied another quality of great faith — compassion. Starting a contentious conversation from the point of shared caring can make a huge difference when the discussion turns difficult. We humans have a lot in common with our fury, four-legged friends; sometimes we really want to hold on to something silly. A little compassion might just help us find our true home.
The Rev. Michael J. Duda is a resident of Rockport and pastor of First Church in Wenham. The Midweek Musings column rotates among Cape Ann clergy.