Several years ago, a commercial showed a baby being born.
Then, over the next 30 seconds, the commercial fast-forwarded through the child’s entire life until he was old and gray and hunched over.
Finally, he let out a fateful gasp and crashed headlong into a grave — dead. Then, words flashed across the screen: “Life is short. Play more Xbox.”
Well, as I ponder how quickly my 60-odd years have flown by, the producers of this commercial seemed to have gotten the first part right! But the second part?
Really? In the face of our mortality, is playing a video game the best we can do? One alternative to staring at a screen is to accept the invitation of the Christian tradition to enter into, as one of the prayer books puts it, “the observance of a holy Lent.”
Ultimately, it is an invitation to enter into, as Jesus once put it, the life that is truly life.
Now, if you’ve noticed anyone walking around today with ashes smudged on their forehead in the shape of a cross, that marks Ash Wednesday, the day that Lent begins.
The ashes serve as a sign of our mortality, that we, as the biblical writers explain, came from dust and will one day (faster than we might want to acknowledge) return to dust.
It’s a sobering reminder of the real human condition that we all share. We also find, in the pages of the Bible, that ashes are a sign of our need for repentance, of our need to acknowledge places in our lives where we have wronged others, even God, and offer an apology, not just an explanation, that takes responsibility for what has happened and expresses a willingness to live life differently going forward.
That’s when the upcoming 40 days of Lent kick in. Left to ourselves, after acknowledging our mortality and confessing our sin, we might very well be tempted to just go back to playing games and staring at our screens.
But the days of Lent invite us to be intentional about our lives, asking God to come alongside us and to act, for our good, and for the good of all with whom we live, learn, work, and play.
This is where we hear about people giving something up for Lent.
In the right spirit, this giving up is not because God is some great curmudgeon in the sky who doesn’t want us to enjoy life. It’s because we need to make space for God to search us, know us, and then lead us into life.
What might you give up? Well, it depends on what might be robbing you of life. Here are some possibilities:
If you struggle with having a loose tongue, a spirit of criticism, or some other sin of speech, consider spending an afternoon or two in silence, or going a day without saying anything negative.
If you struggle with ego or pride, consider finding ways to serve others without telling anyone else.
If you struggle with substances to keep you stimulated because you’re not getting enough rest, consider abstaining from them and taking a nap.
If you struggle with gluttony, consider going without food for one day each week.
If you struggle with covetousness or shopaholism, consider turning off the radio or television and those constant reminders of the many things someone believes you cannot do without.
If you struggle with isolation or depression, consider seeking a few folks out and sharing a meal together.
You get the idea. What we’re doing as we give up such actions or activities is not trying to “gut it out” until the period of abstinence is over.
Instead, it is using that time period to recognize those things that distract and consume our energy, time, and hearts in a negative and life robbing way, and invite God the Spirit to take their place and accept us, love us, affirm us, feed us, restore us, and sustain us.
As he approached his own death, Jesus said, “Unless a kernel of wheat falls to the ground and dies, it remains only a single seed.
But if it dies, it produces many seeds.”
What we are seeking to live out in this season is the reality that there can be no new life without first experiencing a death, no feasting without some kind of fasting, no resurrection without a crucifixion. Lent gives us time to practice the art of dying so that we might truly live.
To return to our ashes, the psalmist promises that in addition to being a sign of our mortality and our need to repent, ashes are a sign of hope because they point to a God who “raises the poor from the dust and lifts the needy from the ash heap” (Psalm 113:7).
What practices in these coming weeks might God be inviting you to take on? Know that God promises not to leave you in a heap but to lift you up and lead you into life.
The Rev. Dr. Timothy M. Ziegenhals is pastor of the First Congregational Church of Essex. The Midweek Musings column rotates among Cape Ann clergy.
