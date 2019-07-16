“We must have the stubbornness to accept our gladness in the ruthless furnace of this world.”
— From “A Brief for the Defense,” by Jack Gilbert
My friend Vicki told me this story.
Twenty years ago, she met a man at a birthday party. And they got on to one of Vicki’s favorite subjects — astronomy — because the guy was an ardent amateur in that field.
He’d grown up in public housing in the Bronx, in a turbulent family. He was often kicked out of the house, or left in anger on his own.
Now there happened to be a tree near the place and he would climb that tree to vent his pain and rage at heaven — it became a regular place for his escape.
Eventually as his rage subsided, he began simply to look up.
And when the weather was gentle and the sky was clear this man began to notice the night sky and its enchantments. Gradually his rage perch became his peace perch, and so began his lifelong fascination with the celestial bodies.
Later he became an internationally respected astrophysicist.
Think of all the ways this person’s life could have gone: angry ways, violent ways, wasted days and years.
Except that he looked up.
An interviewer once asked the great opera singer Beverly Sills if she was happy. She paused and then replied that she couldn’t really say she was happy but that she was often cheerful.
I thought about that one beautiful sunny morning in late March as I walked with my dogs at Brace Cove. Dogs are a little like the lilies of the field, they toil not, neither do they spin. While my dogs delighted in the symphony of smells in the seaweed, I considered a flock of ducks bobbing and quacking on the sea swells. Across Niles Pond a figure emerged and threw handfuls of gold pebbles from a red bucket across the ice. I heard a whistling and looked around for a bird only to realize it was the person with the bucket, calling to the ducks to come for the cracked corn on the ice. I watched as 10 or so ducks took off from Brace Cove toward their late breakfast on Niles Pond.
I thought about the creatureliness of the pond, its mud, the multiform vegetation, rotting and warming the caddis worm, the perch and the frog way beneath the ice. And even lower, the entwined roots of myriad flora branched for miles through dry land and brackish water, reaching around the mud enrobed granite that came from the beginning of the world.
Recently I’d read that the roots and capillaries of plants, like mother nature’s fiber optic cables, communicate the presence of danger, changes in the weather, the arrival of the gardener with boots and spade.
Life is so short. I want to taste its goodness and savor the gratitude. I think all of us do. Dogs, ducks, the caddis worm in its tiny house of sticks, the sparrow and the chick-a-dee, puffed against the wind, and the muskrat curled in her subterranean den. Frog, turtle, catfish, asleep in the mud, and the tangled vegetation of the pond.
All in their slumbers, twitching with prophetic dreams of spring.
And so I wish for you and me a generosity of imagination — a discipline that deepens our capacities for appreciation, contentment, gratitude and moments of good cheer.
So watch how you step and look up!
The Rev. Wendy Fitting is minister emeritus of the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church. The Midweek Musings column rotates among Cape Ann clergy.
