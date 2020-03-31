This is an extraordinary moment for the world, and for our Cape Ann community. Our normalcy is shattered and so too the illusion of our independence and invulnerability. In our dramatically individualistic culture, all of us preach about the truth of our interdependence: our reliance upon, and commitment of each one to their neighbor. Never before has that abstract moral imperative been made so dramatically physical. Each of us now literally bears responsibility for the safety of everyone we encounter. Our responsible behavior can keep them and their loved ones safe; our irresponsible behavior may lead to illness and death. Never before has the imperative to “love your neighbor as yourself” been so palpable.
But what it means to love now is far from merely maintaining each other’s safety. Our challenge is not to merely survive this crisis, but to emerge wiser and more compassionate. Responding with love, as if our lives depend upon it, is our challenge, opportunity and sacred obligation. At this moment, every member of our community is faced with some combination of fear, disruption and danger: danger of infection, fear for loved ones, emotional distress over health, financial security, loneliness, educating our children and maintaining positive relationships in our sequestered families. At moments of pandemic in human history, any interaction was a danger. Now, we can be present for our neighbors in their fear and loneliness and distress. We can cry and laugh and dream together and say “I am here for you.” Love now, and when this crisis is past we will be proud. Love now, and despite the losses we suffer, we will not come out of this defeated, but strengthened.
Rabbi Steven Lewis, Temple Ahavat Achim, Gloucester, for the Associated Clergy of Cape Ann
