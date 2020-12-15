This past Sunday, in the Christian tradition, was the third Sunday in Advent. This third Sunday is traditionally known as Gaudete, from the Latin “Rejoice.” In the midst of this time of preparation and waiting, on the third Sunday we are invited to rejoice, to make room for joy.
That can feel like a tall order, here at the end of the year 2020. How do we rejoice right now? We are still confronting the coronavirus pandemic, with illnesses and deaths from COVID-19 continuing to increase. Many people have lost their jobs as a result. School for children has been disrupted. Life has been on hold for months, and will continue to be.
We wait. We wait for the arrival of the vaccine, now on the horizon. We wait for the return of the light. We wait for the economy to return to normal, for school to resume its normal pace, for the chance to safely gather, to offer affection, to hug our grandchildren. The day is coming. The light will return, but it is not here yet. We wait.
Is it possible to rejoice right now? We are so burdened. The virus will not take a holiday, nor will grief, nor loneliness. Can we find room for joy in our hearts and in our lives, as the coming Christmas season invites us to do?
Do we even really know what joy is?
Joy is different from happiness, which rises within us in response to external events. Driving past all the brightly lighted houses, or receiving a gift we’ve long been wanting, will offer some fun and make us happy, at least for a time.
But as it turns out, joy requires some care and effort on our part, some extra attention. We need to work to make room for it. Joy is not the same as happiness, and it can feel elusive.
Joy is a deeper emotion than happiness, and it comes from within, not from outside of ourselves. Joy is born out of gratitude, born out of a choice to look hard each day for what is right with the world. Joy is born out of awakening, out of love.
Joy can be hard to find, and a challenge to sustain, especially in times such as these. It can be with us as a quiet foundation deep within, or it can come to us in brief flashes of insight, glimpses of something beyond us that makes us feel a part of the Whole, and the Holy. Think of joy as a decision, an orientation toward life. Joy is an act of defiance in the face of all that might be wrong with the world, to say, “I’ll face the world with joy, anyway.”
Much is right with our world here on Cape Ann. In recent months, I have been so inspired by the efforts of so many in this community to help others. I think of the Facebook groups connecting people who need food, clothing or medicine with those who can provide it, and offer some fun along the way. I think of the effort to encourage people to decorate, to brighten our long nights with color and light. This community never stopped caring for its most vulnerable citizens, even at the height of the lockdown last spring. There is real commitment here to caring for one another, to offering help. Whether or not you have received assistance, just the presence of this compassion and caring has been a gift to us all. Seeing this kindness in action, knowing that this spirit is alive and well here, has brought me great joy.
This holiday season, in spite of all the hardship, may you feel happiness, and may you find room for rejoicing.
The Rev. Janet Parsons is minister of the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church. The Midweek Musings column rotates among Cape Ann clergy.