Typically the month of February doesn’t garner much attention; it’s not a holiday month like December, which is a good thing since it usually takes at least 30 days to recover after that month. February, however, can actually be quite an interesting month: kicking off with the Super Bowl, having Groundhog Day pop up, followed by the flowers and candy of Valentine’s Day, and of course for our children, the greatly anticipated February Vacation. February also happens to be Black History Month, a designation which often goes unnoticed and unnoted. This year on Martin Luther King Jr. Day the Cape Ann Slavery and Abolition Trust (CASAT) was launched with a moving Midweek Musing by Rev. Janet Parsons and Rev. Susan Moran. The project is powerful; the result of excellent work by Stephanie Buck and Mary Ellen Lepionka. Those looking for some way to acknowledge Black History Month need look no further than our own back yard. While it may be comforting to think of slavery as a “southern sin,” this project points out our own Cape Ann complicity in that horrific institution.
This hit home for us down the line in Wenham when we were celebrating our 375th anniversary this past year. In reviewing our history we were surprised to discover the names of slaves who had been baptized in our church. How could “good Christians” care enough about a human being to baptize her, yet not recognize her as a person? How could a congregation join in the baptism of a young slave, yet not demand that he be set free? Ignorance is not an excuse; there were vigorous antislavery arguments happening as early as 1644, the year our church was founded. So how could our church or any church acquiesce? How could the message of the scriptures be so ignored, misunderstood and distorted?
I often wonder if I had been the ninth instead of the 39th minister of our church, what I would have done, would I have spoken out? It seems so obvious, so blatant now; how could people of faith get it so wrong? Did they not notice? Did they not understand? Or did they just not care?
Around the same time our newly finished fifth meeting house was opening for services in 1843, there was a young Unitarian minister in Boston speaking out for the abolition of slavery. Rev. Theodore Parker organized a movement to fight the Fugitive Slave Act, a law that permitted slaves who had escaped to Massachusetts to be kidnapped and returned to plantations in the south. Parker did more than speak, he hid many of those slaves and was arrested; at least Rev. Parker got it right! Dr. King was paraphrasing words from one of Rev. Parker’s sermons when he said, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”
For African-Americans living under the long shadow of the past, Black History Month is much more than the shortest month of the year; it is 24-7, 365 days a year. Understanding the subtle threads of racism woven into the fabric of our society today is the beginning of bending that arc. People of faith are in a unique place to remove our inherited culture-colored glasses and look for the path of justice as we navigate our future. The same scriptures that illuminated the way for people like Rev. Parker still speak to us. The voice of God can be heard in the voices of others and certainly in the cries of the oppressed. While over the years laws have been changed, racism in our institutions remains ingrained and demands our attention. Ironically, in this month celebrating love with large red hearts, the greatest obstacle is hardness of hearts and the hatred that follows. The editorial in last Friday’s edition of this paper noted the racist and hate propaganda that has increased in Massachusetts by more than 300 percent (“Calling out hate speech of all kinds”). Perhaps the shame of our past will move us to action in the present, and inspire us to be those who work to bend the moral arc of our community toward justice.
The Rev. Rev. Michael J. Duda is a resident of Rockport and pastor of First Church in Wenham. The Midweek Musings column rotates among Cape Ann clergy.
