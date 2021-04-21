My father was a scientist, not a social justice activist, but he showed me a way to fight for justice. His objection to the “War on Drugs” was not that it was full of inequity and discrimination, but that it was bad science. I recall my favorite opening line to one of the hundreds (if not thousands) of editorials or articles he wrote (and my mother edited): “The crack baby is an urban myth masquerading as a medical diagnosis.” This position was based on data about the healthy babies of cocaine addicted women who had proper medical and prenatal care. Poverty and lack of medical care were the culprits; blaming drug addiction was, yet again, the craven deflection of the problem onto the most vulnerable. My father was offended by the cruelty and racism, but his main focus was to have rational, science-based public policy. Going through his papers, now five months after his death, I found his testimony to a state commission in 1971. He was asking lawmakers to abolish the requirement that every Massachusetts hospital emergency room display a sign that said: “All addicts will be reported to the police.” In that testimony, he described how fear of arrest was causing injury and death from easily treated medical conditions.
He fought his entire career to try to end the foolishness of treating a disease as a crime. For decade after decade, from one administration to another, ending the War on Drugs seemed like a losing cause. Even as his work and ideas were demeaned and ridiculed, he did not despair or give up. His entire career was a quixotic campaign to make addiction a matter of mental and community health rather than criminality. And then, shockingly, his side began to win. A dramatic shift happened all over the country. The ideas and policies he had been advocating were put into practice, (including in the wonderful seaside city where his son was the rabbi). All of a sudden the nation’s new drug czar wasn’t from the military of law enforcement, but an expert in addiction treatment and himself in recovery.
I’ve been thinking a great deal about my father and the brokenness of our country. I think about his narrow, intense focus and withering determination to make one thing more sensible and humane. The War on Drugs was undermined for many reasons. Primary among those reasons, sadly, was not compassion for all those suffering from addiction and respect for science. And yet, while that foolish “war” continued, thousands of good people were struggling against ignorance, fear and greed. They developed ideas, policies and language that encouraged a positive change and provided a place for something new.
I need that lesson so badly now. What do we do about the daily public sacrifice of innocent lives to the idol of freedom? What do we do in response to the surging abominations of racism, misogyny and transphobia? I want to be doing the work, with narrow focus, with hope and determination, toward life and away from death. I pray we will work to invite the change we need to honor those who struggled before us and to pass on something better to those who follow.
Steven A. Lewis is the rabbi of Temple Ahavat Achim on Middle Street in downtown Gloucester. The Midweek Musings column rotates among Cape Ann clergy.