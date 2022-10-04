“My work is loving the world.
Here the sunflowers, there the hummingbird—
equal seekers of sweetness.
Here the quickening yeast; there the blue plums.
Here the clam deep in the speckled sand.”
— Mary Oliver, “Messenger”
Tuesday was the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, a much-revered saint of the Roman Catholic Church who lived in the 12th century. Stories about St. Francis’s life emphasize his great love for the poor, and also for all creatures: animals, birds, and all of God’s Creation.
To honor and remember St. Francis, Christian and Unitarian Universalist churches often invite people to bring their pets to church on the Sunday closest to Oct. 4, so that they can be blessed.
Off to church go the dogs, perhaps some cats, the hamsters and gerbils and goldfish. It’s a lovely, and loving tradition. We love our animal companions, and want them to have long lives, to share in and enhance our human lives. They accompany us; offering laughter, affection, and good company. We in turn feed and care for them, we rescue pets without homes, and try to provide them with the best lives we can. When they pass away, we are often bereft.
But Oct. 4 is also a day when we are invited to look at the lives of all animals, and all creatures, not just those in our own homes, but throughout the world. It’s a day to ask ourselves, “How are all the non-humans faring?” How are all the wild ones: the birds, and the fish, the pollinators, and the clams?
The answer, sadly, is not well.
Scientists the world over are concerned about the extinction of species of animals and plants. Estimates vary widely, but all agree that many vital species are endangered, some critically so. Much of this is invisible to us, taking place on different continents, or in the oceans or forests where we cannot see what is taking place.
Human activity causes many of the extinctions, in a variety of ways. There is loss of habitat, as the human population grows and takes more and more land for our use. There is pollution; fouling of land and water until it cannot support life. and there is the looming specter of climate change; areas of our Earth that are becoming too hot to sustain agriculture, huge and violent storms that engulf vulnerable places, such as Hurricane Ian has done this past week to Florida.
Ironically, we humans are more dependent upon other species than they are upon us. If we were to disappear from the earth, the tigers and monarchs and whales and trees and bees would thrive. But consider the opposite: what would become of us should the species we depend on disappear? How do we grow enough food without pollinators? How will we survive without trees and other plants such as marsh grass, absorbing the greenhouse gases we generate?
We are all connected, in visible and invisible ways, and each extinction, each disappearance, tears a hole in the fabric of our world. As time goes on, it becomes harder and harder to mend the fabric, to restore the whole of our creation. Time is running short.
In 1979, Pope John Paul II declared St. Francis to be the patron saint of ecology, in recognition of Francis’ example of love and care for all of creation.
And so this week, just as we sought blessings for our pets, let’s remember to honor St. Francis by extending that blessing far beyond the animals who share our homes. Let’s bless and nurture all of creation; the plants, the ocean, and all who share this fragile planet.
Bless the world with small and large actions: conserving water during the drought, creating habitats for pollinators, considering new technology for heating and cooling our homes, and powering our vehicles. Much as each extinction diminishes our earthly home, actions to nurture life will help to restore it.
We have taken much for our own use, and have disregarded all those who share this planet with us. Plants and creatures cannot reverse the damage we have caused. That is our work.
Let our work be “loving the world,” as the poet Mary Oliver says, and as St. Francis demonstrated nearly 1,000 years ago.
The Rev. Janet Parsons is minister of the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church. The Midweek Musings column rotates among Cape Ann clergy.