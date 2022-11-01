Halloween may be behind us, but the really scary time lies ahead; it’s called Election Day, and it is much more fright-filled than Halloween could ever be. No one ever actually dies on Halloween; however, after Jan. 6th and the recent attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul, the possibility is all too real. On Nov. 9 and 10, 1938, in Germany, a political party and its true believers unleashed a night of terror now known as Kristallnacht (Night of Broken Glass). Members of the Nazi Party, Hitler Youth, Storm Troopers, and regular citizens who were Nazi sympathizers looted and destroyed Jewish businesses and synagogues. They broke into Jewish homes and randomly attacked Jews. Hundreds of synagogues were burned, over 7,000 Jewish-owned businesses were looted and destroyed, and it is estimated that hundreds of Jews died that night or later from beatings they sustained (Holocaust Encyclopedia). Many consider it the beginning of the Holocaust.
The Nazi hatred of the Jewish people was founded on fiction, propaganda created around a Christian Nationalist fervor for a superior white race and fueled by centuries of antisemitism. Sadly, it was often fostered by Christian churches. As a minister in the Christian tradition, I have often wondered what I would have done had I been the pastor of a church in Germany in November 1938, or 1939, or the next six years. Would I have watched as Jewish men, women and children were herded into cattle cars and hauled off to concentration camps or shot in the streets? One pastor, Martin Niemoller, was initially a supporter of the Nazi Party, but when he realized where it was heading, he became an outspoken critic. He is remembered for the now famous quote:
First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out —
because I was not a socialist.
Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out —
because I was not a trade unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out —
because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.
Would I have had the awareness to see through the lies and the conspiracy theories? Would I have found the courage to stand against it, to speak out for truth and justice? In my work with at-risk youth I have learned that bullies are empowered not by the experience of dominating their victims, but by the silence of the observers. We all need to be more than observers as we approach this election. We need to confront the lies and the propaganda espoused by a movement that masquerades as a political party. There was no “stolen election.” We now know that Jan. 6th was a carefully planned attack, orchestrated by a sitting president and members of our government. Paul Pelosi was not simply the victim of a crime; he was the target of a well-orchestrated conspiracy. The only accident was that his wife was not at home on the night he was attacked. As we approach Election Day, other political leaders, election officials and poll workers are also being targeted. This is not how a legitimate political party behaves in an election. If we are not paying attention to horrors of history, we are doomed to repeat them; yes, even those of us standing on the sidelines, the bystanders watching as the bully brutalizes whoever may be targeted as the next victim.
Just as the Christians in Nazi Germany acquiesced and supported what became the greatest evil of the 20th century, Christians in this country are supporting lies and verbal attacks that are destined to become deadly and ultimately lead to demagoguery. All the major faith traditions eschew violence and profess compassion; people of all faiths along with those of good conscience must heed Martin Niemoller’s words of warning and refuse to be bystanders. This Election Day is a critical time — a time to stand up and be counted as righteous in our nation.
The Rev. Michael Duda is a recently retired United Church of Christ minister living on Cape Ann. Midweek Musings rotates among Cape Ann clergy.