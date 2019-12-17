“A four-year-old child could understand this! Run out and find me a four-year-old child, I can’t make head or tail of it.”
— Groucho Marx, Duck Soup (1933)
Our understanding of the world is based first on the language we inherit, and then on our experience of reality. As reality changes, world view and language are updated. Neither I nor my parents ever hitched a cart to a horse, yet I still have the expression “putting the cart before the horse” in my vocabulary. This 400-year-old expression still makes sense even in the automobile age. But how long before it becomes indecipherable and useless? I don’t think it will last long given the unprecedented pace of change raging like a river in flood.
Until recently, in a stable community, a generation inherited a language that largely matched the reality into which they matured. They had time to figure out how the world worked, make adjustments, tweak the language and then pass that updated language on to their children. For that system to work, meanings had to remain fairly stable over at least a few generations. Each new generation then had the opportunity to understand, assess, accept or reject what they received from the previous generation. That human-scale pace of change in our culture is over. We’re now operating at computer pace. Can we keep up?
As an example of this lack of coherence flowing out the rapid pace of change, it is ominous to me that the icon symbol for “save” on my word processor is the completely antiquated 3.5-inch floppy disk. In less than a generation the 3.5-inch floppy disk was introduced, dramatically increased in power and usefulness, became ubiquitous, became obsolete and disappeared. Its mysterious trace remains as an icon on our word processors — an historic artifact recognizable to an ever-decreasing number of users. I suppose new generations will become used to their language and landscapes littered with more and more antiquated structures, tools and technologies -- like radio towers, abandoned coastal properties and salt trucks in cities where it no longer snows. How do I pass on a vision of the world and how it works when I don’t know where the coastlines will be, or how people will get their information, or if our democracy will be intact?
I want to be able to provide my children the security of a coherent picture of the world and some wisdom about how to lead their lives. At the same time, I strongly suspect I will be entirely dependent on them to show me how to use my cell phone. Cellphone? How quaint! More likely I will need their help with something unimaginable to me like operating computerized body implants that replace cell phones and again, transform the way we live.
How will I guide my children into adulthood when I expect their mundane reality to be wholly foreign to me? That question has been on my mind for several years and it connects to another more recent question: Why are so many people so threatened by immigrants coming from different cultures with different languages? Why is it so seductive to tell scary stories about them rather than look at studies and statistics?
The first answer of course is that difference is scary and threatening. I think also, the immigrant is terrifying because she is a mirror showing our own dislocation and insecurity. The pace of change for all of us, even the most stable, means that without moving an inch, we are entering into a new and unknown land. The immigrant grandparent, detached from the language and culture of their new home who depends upon their grandchildren to make sense of it all — that is now the norm for all of us. This is scary and disruptive. However for many of us, that immigrant experience offers a hopeful guide. Our ancestors showed heroic courage and resilience as they entered into a new language and reality with hope and determination. We can choose to get stuck in fear and the fantasy that nothing needs to change, or we can choose to hitch our cart to the positive qualities that carried our families through their moments of upheaval. As we near the longest night of the year and then again witness the light’s return, so too we can find the courage and creativity to embrace life as a constant challenge of rebirth and re-imagination.
Steven A. Lewis is the rabbi at Temple Ahavat Achim, 86 Middle St. in Gloucester. The Midweek Musings rotates among Cape Ann clergy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.