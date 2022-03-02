“What’s that baby crying?” I said to my sister as she picked up her phone in California and I heard the baby. My sister is two decades past having a baby of her own in the house. “I hear it too,’’ she said. “It’s not on my end.”
I was calling her from Bang-A-Song Recording Studio in downtown Gloucester. I was with the studio’s founder, Tony Goddess. Tony had transferred to digital a box of reel-to-reel tapes I had unpacked from my father’s apartment after he died. There were recordings from my father’s work and college days, but most interesting to me were the “living letters.” There were about a dozen 3-inch reels in small cardboard boxes, designed for mailing. The boxes had stamped postage (16 cents) and addresses. From my parents’ addresses in Ohio and Texas, I knew these “letters” were recorded sometime between 1962 and 1965. My father was never a letter writer. This was a way to use the latest reel-to-reel technology (something he always found interesting) to keep in touch with his parents and brother. It also allowed them to hear the voices of the new additions to the family my sister and I, both born during this period.
I was in the Bang-A-Song Studio to hear samples of the tapes for the first time, and called my sister so she could listen too. When I heard the baby crying as she answered my call, I assumed I was hearing it through her phone. Then I heard my parent’s voices and realized what was happening. Tony had started the tape and we were listening to the first recording. “It’s you!” I said to my sister. She misunderstood, thinking I was insisting it was coming from her end of the line. “I’m sure it is not” she replied. “There’s no baby here!” “No” I said, “It’s you! That baby is actually you!” and then we listened to our young parents, more than half a century ago, sharing the voice of their newborn daughter with their family.
There are no shocking revelations on the tapes. Rather they are a powerful witness to a moment of history through the eyes of my family. One recording is from my uncle Billy with the 82nd Airborne in Vietnam. He’s on the beach at Vung Tau describing his life. A big folk music fan, and not much of a talker, the second side of the tape is a woman singing in Vietnamese. There’s a tense exchange spanning several tapes over my mother’s plan to volunteer for the Johnston presidential campaign. Her persistent mother-in-law worried that this might be dangerous for a northerner in Texas. My mother assures her that the politics in Texas are not as scary as it might seem from Massachusetts. All the while the Kennedy assassination a few months prior thunders unspoken in the background.
It is very odd to hear all of their voices. Most strange is my own voice; first a generic crying baby, then fumbling with the awkward dance of first words, and soon enthusiastic chatter. Even though I don’t recognize any of it, that crying vulnerable helpless being is me.
We all share that unrememberable time of complete dependence and vulnerability. There is nothing more human. and most of us, although we don’t like to think about it, are heading back in that direction; to what Shakespeare called “second childishness and mere oblivion.” Beneath the surface of our independence and power, there is always the vulnerability and uncertainty of our lives unfolding out of our control. At this historic moment of uncertainty and instability, our need for control and assurances are heighted. Yet, within us all, even if we can’t recognize it, there is still a baby; a hidden hint of our utterly vulnerable selves that has no words, only cries. This vulnerability within each of us fuels a passion for the protections of power and sadly sometimes, also contempt for the weak and vulnerable. We seek protection, everyone does. But there are different kinds of protection, it is not only solid walls.
One of the great gifts of the recordings was my mother singing to sooth my sister as she cried. It was the first song I ever knew, and still love and sing to my children: “All day, all night, angels watching over me my Lord. Now I lay me down to sleep, angels watching over me my Lord, I pray to God my soul to keep, angels watching over me.”
For our vulnerable selves and siblings, there is the gift of solid walls and the gift of soothing song. What is powerful about soothing song is that no one need be shut out.
