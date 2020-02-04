The coronavirus outbreak that is ravaging parts of China is certainly cause for concern, but I would hope it could also be a cause for compassion and empathy. All of the religious traditions with which I am familiar include an obligation to care for the sick, and I suspect that most non-religious people would agree that such care is at least praiseworthy. But instead, I was disappointed, though not surprised, to the Jan. 30 article in The Boston Globe titled “Fears of coronavirus fuel anti-Chinese racism.”
My first reaction was outrage, and that has not gone away. Do people not understand that just because a disease first appeared in China does not mean that Chinese-Americans carry it?! And that they’re far more likely to die from catching the flu — from a white American — than from coronavirus. And coronavirus appears to be less virulent than the long-forgotten SARS and obscure MERS. Why do people jump straight to racism at the slightest provocation?
My second reaction, is really, why? Why does the idiocy of racism have such a grip on humanity? Why are we so quick to accuse, blame and ridicule those who do not look like us? Certainly insecurity plays a role, and people tend to become less reasonable when they are afraid of something — and people are terrible at gauging how threatening things are. The things that are most likely to kill people — heart disease, cancer, stroke, car accident — don’t arouse much concern in most of us most of the time. But things like terrorism and exotic diseases, which statistically pose a minimal threat, evoke our primal fears, which in turn provoke ineffective and destructive reactions.
I think there is something more going on. Human beings evolved as a tribal species of hunter-gatherers, and tribes are extended kinship groups, who therefore share family resemblances. We lived like this for most of our existence; agriculture and writing are, relatively speaking, new for us. So we evolved to feel an instinctive, gut-level fear of people who look different from us because a member of a rival tribe was more likely to threaten us than one of our own. While that instinct served us well for much of our existence, now it works against us, causing harm not only to individuals, but to entire societies.
Old habits die hard, and this one seems not only stubbornly alive, but mutating — like a virus — into the new tribalisms of political polarization and ethno-nationalism, which are infecting societies besides our own. Worse still, savvy people can exploit these tendencies to incite even more damaging behavior, or simply to cause chaos. The Russians are particularly adept at what they call “active measures,” or political warfare, provoking internal conflict in states they see as a threat, but they aren’t the only ones who have figured this out.
The hope in this is that we all can be savvy. No one has to give in to their most primitive impulses. Indeed, when it comes to the human impulse to violence, society expects that we can control that impulse, and imposes punishment when we fail to do so. But when it comes to our impulse to racism, our society has a long way to go. We tolerate, euphemize, and explain away racism and other forms of toxic tribalism when we aren’t simply ignoring them. But this need not be so, and there are some simple ways that each of us can make progress on these issues which will benefit us and our neighbors.
A reality check is a good place to start. Realizing that these impulses harm us by cutting us off from friendships and opportunities, and by giving others a cheap way to manipulate us, is the first step, because we have to want to change before we realistically can. Then, understanding why we tend to feel a gut-level sense of suspicion or hostility to people who are different from us is very helpful. Rather than giving in to the feeling, we can think, “There’s my old condition flaring up again. Let me take a deep breath and remember that this person or ‘those people’ aren’t actually threatening me, and it’ll pass.”
We can go further still, though. I find enduring hope and inspiration in the words of Joseph to his brothers: “But as for you, ye thought evil against me; but God meant it unto good, to bring to pass, as it is this day, to save much people alive” (Genesis 50:20). Our impulse to a primitive us-versus-them mentality can be channeled into productive avenues like sports rivalries or, better yet, a determination to outdo others at acts of charity or compassion. As an ardent Christian, do you think I would feel bad if I found out an atheist was giving more generously to charity than I am? You bet I would! But I wouldn’t hate them, I would get out my checkbook.
Until we find a way to rid ourselves of toxic tribalism, we can find hope and satisfaction in turning it back on itself.
The Rev. Bret B. Hays is rector at Saint John’s Episcopal Church in Gloucester. The Midweek Musings column rotates among Cape Ann clergy.
