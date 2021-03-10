The concept of saving was instilled in me from a young age – maybe in you, too. We saved money for a special item we wanted to buy, or for that proverbial rainy day. We saved our special clothes for “Sunday best” and special dishes for the holidays. In some religious traditions, there’s a lot of talk about saving, whether souls or lives or integrity. We save leftovers for another meal. Tuukka Rask’s saves are legendary.
I never understood, though, the idea of saving daylight. I wish I could bottle or store it, and pour it out in my yard after the gloaming, or to have the daylight whenever I’d like it at my window-bound geraniums on any deep long night of winter. Maybe it’s just our desire to control things that leads us to want to believe we can save daylight. But let’s face it, there are the same number of hours of daylight whether we observe daylight savings time or not. The daylight hours just start and end later in the day.
What a difference it makes, though, doesn’t it? We don’t have one second more of daylight, but the joy that comes with daylight saving time is palpable. The grills on the back porch are readied for spring grilling. Children have longer to be together outside playing in the afternoon and early evening. There seems to be more opportunity for walks along the Boulevard, rides for an ice cream cone, turning over the earth in the garden. Maybe the change in our routine tweaks our relationship with time a bit, giving us a little tap on the shoulder and literally shining a light on the sacred and ephemeral moments that make up our days. Perhaps the time change will call us to remember again that every moment in time is precious, unique, infused with the sacred. An hour of daylight later in the day, after a long winter of pandemic life, seems a divine gift.
And if that time of daylight later in the day seems a divine gift, might it be that it stirs within us the remembrance that surely all time is sacred, imbued with spaciousness and possibility and hope. Every moment – doing the dishes, driving the car, reviewing the children’s schoolwork, watching the surf, even participating in oft-dreaded Zoom conferences – is bathed in the opportunity for wonder and care and hope. Each moment is all we have, after all.
A moment considering the focused faces of co-workers on Zoom. A moment leaning into the warmth of the late-afternoon’s sun on my face. A moment seeing different angles to the shadows on the houses nearby. A moment of looking into the deepness of my spouse’s eyes. A moment of love or grief or loss. A moment as the sun slips into the sea and drops below the horizon.
Sacred moments, these comprise a life. We are all tired of our pandemic experience, yet these moments are sacred, too. It’s not just what we can learn from our pandemic experience that’s important, although surely there is value there. It’s that we’ve lived it, we’ve participated in these moments throughout a difficult and grief-laden time and they are part of who we are, who we are becoming. We’ve paid attention to one another, cared for one another, uplifted one another, and grieved losses of loved ones, all in different ways in these pandemic days. It has been a hard and holy time.
When we enjoy the first later daylight hours this Sunday, what moments will you cherish? Where will you look for the late day daylight, on what would you like that light to rest? Can that late-in-the-day daylight shine a light, so to speak, on the spaciousness and possibility and hope in time itself? Can it help point you to joy?
As the daylight turns to twilight, there will be more moments. Stars and shadows, the sound of the night breeze and coyotes calling. We are gifted with innumerable moments, one after the other, each one offering a new beginning, a new opportunity, perhaps a new perspective. When the night becomes the morning, and we begin anew, as we look to welcome the spring return of the herons and egrets, awaken to the pungent scent of low tide wafting, feel bare feet squishing toes in soft white beach sand, or see softened ice giving way to spring’s warmth and dogwood buds swelling, we may come to see we haven’t saved daylight. But daylight may have had a hand in saving us.
The Rev. Dr. Norma Brettell is pastor of Trinity Congregational Church, UCC, in Gloucester. The Midweek Musings column rotates among Cape Ann clergy.