Most of us, in these pandemic-filled days, have not only had to deal with the spread of a virus but also with the use of Zoom.
Once you get the hang of it, Zoom is actually a wonderful tool that has helped us to connect virtually, not only hearing another’s voice but seeing another’s face, in these days when in-person contact has either been discouraged or not allowed.
Could you imagine what these last few months would have been like without it?
Kids are using Zoom to finish out the school year, adults are using Zoom to enable them to work from home, the medical community is using Zoom to provide appointments, and churches are using Zoom to hold worship services, small-group gatherings, and even holy communion and infant dedications.
I’ve even heard of Zoom competitions to see who has had the most Zoom meetings before, say, lunch!
The challenge with Zoom, as you have likely experienced, is that it can wear you out.
By the end of the day one of the reasons we are so spent is because we’ve spent so much time on a screen.
“Zoom fatigue,” or “screen weary” is how it’s described. I’ve also begun to hear parishioners complain about how they look on Zoom, either because they’re tired, or their hair has gotten too long, or their temper has become too short!
When I heard this complaint, it reminded me of a description I recently read about house blessings.
Such a blessing takes place when people move into a new house and a pastor or priest comes over to pray throughout each room with the new residents, asking God’s blessing on what is to take place there.
In her refreshing book, “Liturgy of the Ordinary,” author and Anglican priest Tish Harrison Warren describes how a friend of hers, as he has led various house blessings over the years, has noticed that everyone starts paying closer attention when the group crowds into the bathroom to pray.
(When is the last time you went there to pray with your friends?!).
What on earth could God possibly be up to there?
What this priest does is anoint the bathroom mirror with oil and pray that when people look into it, they would see themselves as beloved images of God, that they would see themselves not in the categories that the world uses but according to the love and the delight that God has for them.
As Christians, we believe that we have an identity that is given to us by grace — by God’s undeserved favor — and it’s an identity that is deeper and more real than any other we could ask for or imagine.
Significantly, when we hear the Father declare of the Son, at his baptism, “This is my Son, whom I love; with him I am well pleased” (Matt. 3:17), this love and delight of the Father comes before Jesus has done much of anything. It comes before any healings, or resisting of temptation, or profound teaching, or walking on water, or feeding the multitudes, or even rising from the dead. What the Son goes on to do is rooted in the certainty of the Father’s love, but not in order to earn it.
And so it is with us. We are loved because of what Jesus has done, not what we have done.
We are loved absolutely and unconditionally regardless of the length of our hair, or regardless of the extent of our sin, or regardless, need we say it, of the color of our skin.
So the next time you see yourself on your Zoom screen, or even just in your bathroom mirror, may you see yourself as God sees you.
May you know that you are loved and delighted in by the Lord of the universe before your feet even hit the floor that morning.
May that love and delight carry you throughout your day and empower you to love others in that same way.
The Rev. Dr. Timothy M. Ziegenhals is pastor of the First Congregational Church of Essex. Midweek Musings rotates among Cape Ann clergy.