As Christians throughout the world prepare to celebrate Easter, they seem to be surrounded by a kind of darkness that blots out the sun. COVID-19, mass shootings, racial intolerance, personal losses and a country trying to renew its identity all contribute to this apparent darkness. It seems that most of us are caught in what I call “doom and gloom” as we await a renewal of what has been.
Inaction leads to stagnation. What are we to do? A lesson that I learned in my early childhood came to mind. I recalled that I was taught that prayer had to be necessary part of my life. I was taught that prayer is action, a deliberate turning one’s mind to the Creator. Thus I was taught that ACTS was the method of prayer.
ADORE your God as your true love who loves you. CONTRITION should be your attitude, ie. sorrow for offending God and neighbors with the intention trying not to fail in the future. THANKSGIVING is the next step, which dwells on the many gifts which we have; especially the gift of life.
SUPPLICATION where in our needs and the needs of our neighbors are requested in accordance with the will of God.
For me my movement from darkness to light is ACTS. In so doing on Easter we can follow the words of the hymn, “Sleepers Awaken”:
“Sleepers awaken!
The night has gone and taken your darkest fears and left you here
And the sun it shines so clean
And the sun it shines so clear
Oh awake for the world looks wonderful.”
The Rev. Ronald J Gariboldi is retired co-pastor of Holy Family Parish, Gloucester/Rockport. The Midweek Musings column rotates among Cape Ann clergy.