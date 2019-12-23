As I sat down to write this week’s Midweek Musings, the refrain from John Lennon’s Christmas carol, “So This Is Christmas,” kept running through my mind.
It is a time to be with family and friends. Christmas movies, such as are viewed on the Hallmark Channel, focus on love and renewed relationships. Love and friendship are the secrets for a good Christmas.
However, in my ministry I experience those who are alone without significant relationships and feel alienated from society and abandoned. Such are the feelings of some of the guests I meet at Grace Center, a place for homeless and troubled individuals in Gloucester.
Greeting cards are filled with messages of peace on earth and joy to the world. Yet each day’s news is filled with tales of tragic deaths, activities of terrorists, threats of nuclear wars, and a world that seems to be dying because of climate change.
It is a time for gift-giving. Stores are filled with Christmas bargains and the internet encourages cyber-shopping. Without the perfect gift one cannot show the true meaning of Christmas to those they love.
In spite of the urgency of gift-giving there are those because of their financial situation cannot purchase the gift that gives evidence of what is felt to be the true meaning of Christmas.
I personally do not feel that it is within family, friendships, world peace, gifts or a world free from the threat of climate change that is Christmas.
Christmas rests upon the light of individuals, who reflect the reality of what it means to be a follower of the one whose birth is celebrated on Christmas, Jesus the Lord.
One such example is Pete Frates, who recently died of ALS. He lived his faith by using the reality of his illness for the good of others. He became known for the “Ice Bucket Challenge.” All over Massachusetts people were throwing buckets of ice water over themselves to raise money to fight ALS.
At his funeral, his father and the priest who ministered to him as he was facing death testified to the love and joy which radiated from this young man. In fact the priest stated that he felt the love as he stood by at his deathbed.
This is our challenge during the Christmas season. We are called to be lights of Jesus in the darkness that sometimes surrounds us.
The homeless, the troubled, the lonely, the dying and all of us have the power through our faith and response to the one whose birth we celebrate, Jesus, to be Lights of Christmas.
“And so this is Christmas
For weak and for strong
For rich and the poor ones
The world Is so wrong
And so happy Christmas
For black and for white
For yellow and red one
Let’s stop all the fight
A very Merry Christmas
And a happy new year
Let’s hope it’s a good one
Without any fear “
-- John Lennon
The Rev. Ronald J. Gariboldo is retired co-pastor of Holy Family Parish. Midweek Musings rotates among Cape Ann clergy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.