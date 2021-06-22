“Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for thereby some have entertained angels unawares.” (Hebrews 13:2)
I notice it most when the traffic picks up; a sure sign that tourist season is upon us! It takes me longer to get places. There are not only more cars, but there are more horns angrily honking.
I think that tourists get a bad rap sometimes. For example when I served a church in Lenox MA I heard many urban legends about tourists. An urban legend being a humorous or horrific story circulated as though it is true.
People flocked to this area to visit Tanglewood, especially on the weekends. There was the one about the tourist at Guido’s, an upscale market with wonderful picnic foods. It was often crowded. As the legend goes, an irritated tourist, waiting in a long line, turned to a local person and said, “Why can’t you people shop on weekdays so it will be less crowded for the rest of us on weekends!”
Then I heard the exact same story about a store in a DIFFERENT town.
Now some tourists no doubt earn a bad rap. And I can understand the bone weariness of those whose main income must be earned during these summer months, especially after the pandemic closed our doors. I have worked my share of summer jobs.
But please allow me to lift up the strangers in our midst. First of all, how can we keep all of the beauty of Cape Ann to ourselves? I have never lived in a place where people treasured their home so much. I came to Gloucester nearly 40 years ago for seminary. I kept coming every year and now I have retired here. I already feel a certain sadness when I leave our island! I am always so glad to return home. So we can hardly blame people for flocking here! This sacred space doesn’t really belong to us!
In history and in literature, the stranger is often on a pilgrimage or has a message to bring. Throughout most religious traditions there is a theme of welcoming the stranger. Speaking from the Christian tradition, if I had to sum up the gospel message in one word it would be hospitality. That is, the hospitality offered to us by the Holy and the hospitality we offer one another.
By nature of being an outsider, a stranger is vulnerable. We probably all know what it is like to be lost in a strange city. The truth is, that as the old hymn says we are all “just poor wayfarin’ strangers.” And hopefully, we have all experienced the transformative power of a strangers welcome and kindness.
Tourists come here with all kinds of stories. All of us are weary as we round the bend on this pandemic. Many have missed out on significant life events and family reunions. Others have lost family and friends forever. More than ever before, people need the rest and renewal of the island. They need the tides to wash away some of the detritus of the last year and a half. They need the healing rhythm of the waves to soothe their grief.
I believe that vacation time can be fruitful. Away from distractions and the demands of work, our hearts open. We are freed up to dream a bit. The beauty of creation reawakens our own creative spirits. We can begin to listen to the questions about our lives that hang around in the corners of our minds, waiting to be heard. What kind of opportunities can communities of faith design to inspire spiritual growth and reflection?
How might we offer hospitality and a friendly welcome? We can help people who are lost to find their way. We can share recommendations for great places to go. Maybe when we are sitting in traffic we can count the blessings we enjoy living here on Cape Ann?
Sooner than we can imagine, the leaves will fall, the daylight hours will shrink, and the nights will grow cold. After all, tourist season, is just that, a season that will pass as tourists head back over the bridge. Let’s find ways to send our guests back with a blessing!
“You will love the stranger because you were once strangers in Egypt. (Deuteronomy 10:19)
Rev. Valerie Roberts-Toler and her husband, the Rev. Printice Roberts-Toler, are coming out of retirement and will be serving the United Methodist Churches of Rockport and Gloucester beginning July 1. The Midweek Musings column rotates among Cape Ann clergy.