And now to share a Midweek Musing, the date you know is not my choosing. And so lands a mid-week-muse, in a week when I’ve got the blues (and a week from the birthday of Dr. Seuss). Like a hazmat suit against infection, rhyming is here for our protection. I’m afraid this will be how it goes, to save us from more morose prose, that might drone on sans interruption on the extremity of our corruption. So what starting place might be most cheery despite a mood that’s somewhat dreary?
Remember when it used to be, when seeking conversational pleasantries, avoiding topics too fraught to mention, the weather was devoid of tensions? But now I’m feeling far from grand that March came in like a gentle lamb. It was fun, yet far from merry, my barefooted beach-walk in January. And I can’t be alone to find it scary, to have warm rains in February. Of course, for certain, we cannot know; but that should’ve been two feet of snow. So spring arrives, yet again. The return of a delightful friend, but she is perhaps a shade changed, in her eyes a look that’s strange. As always she’s busy as a beaver, but doesn’t she seem to have a fever? I believe she’s arriving from foreign lands. Please someone make her wash her hands!
Oh scary Corona, you bring such fear! I remember fondly when you were just a beer, with a wedge of lime on my TV screen with no threat of quarantine.
Postpone meetings and vacations ‘til later. That’s not an airplane, it’s an incubator! And is the problem more likely to be solved, with the federal government involved? Does it sooth your worry, or make you tense that our man on the case is Vice President Pence? I’m washing hands often (and you should too) but frequent news updates I simply can’t do. Since returning from vacation, I find I feel better with less information. I no longer listen to the president. Often to my ear he does not make sense. It’s not that I’m being old fashioned or quaint, but my father is a scientist and my mother was a saint. They taught me a principle in my youth: only trust those who try to tell you the truth. How is it that lesson has become controversial? I think the main culprit is all the commercials. They relentlessly offer pleasing banality, begging us to buy while ignoring reality. Soon what is “real” is what makes us feel good -- that we’re doing and thinking just as we should, and if your reality starts to get cracks, you can patch it right up with alternative facts.
Yet I still have faith too in human talents, to turn from folly and return to balance. To do the work repentance takes; receiving the harsh lessons of our mistakes, and then celebrate with other creatures, the beautiful and real -- much gentler teachers. Whatever the path on which you’re sent: “Happy Purim!” or “Blessed Lent!” or thanks to the molecules and their predictable behaviors, that have yielded such exquisite flavors! Let us tell again our stories of spring, of garden and freedom and awakening to something magnificent and grand (and please dear neighbor, do wash your hands).
Steven A. Lewis is the rabbi at Temple Ahavat Achim, 86 Middle St. in Gloucester. The Midweek Musings rotates among Cape Ann clergy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.