Here we are into June, and with the on again, off again cold and gray, it’s easy to imagine we aren’t there yet. But my daughter and step-son both graduated from college last month, and the familiar lawn signs are up across town celebrating our local High School graduates. This year, I’ve been pausing to offer some gratitude and reflection on the value of education. It’s true that graduations roll around every year. But this group of students has had to struggle extra-hard with Covid lock-downs and precautions, to even make it to this end and what an end it is. It wasn’t so long ago that many fewer people in our country had an education. In 1919-1920 the median of people ages 25 and over had only completed about 8 years of school. Today, 92% of the U.S. population has attained a high school diploma by the time they reach that age, while 36% have at least a bachelor’s degree. This is something our nation can be proud of.
Yet despite general improvements to attainment and enrollment rates in U.S. education in the last century, adult illiteracy has remained stagnant over the past decade and is up from a century ago. In fact, 21% of adults in the U.S. are illiterate as compared to 6% in 1919-1920. Now you may be thinking this is due to a current influx of immigrants, but only 34% of adults who lack proficiency in literacy were born outside the US. Of those who have low English literacy skills, 35% are White, 2% of whom are born outside of the U.S.; 23% are Black, 3% of whom are born outside of the U.S.; 34% are Hispanic, 24% of whom are born outside of the U.S.; 8% are of other races/ethnicities. This means that the bulk of our illiterate populace was born and raised right here in the US–66%.
More concerning to me, according to the U.S. Department of Education, 54% of U.S. adults 16-74 years old — about 130 million people — lack proficiency in literacy, reading below the equivalent of a sixth-grade level. What this means is that more than half our country lacks the capacity to learn and analyze facts and figures, and read nuanced discussion about complex topics. When we wonder why people are so readily swayed by something ridiculous they read on social media, we should consider this statistic. As a country, we have not provided them with the tools they need to live in this complex society. We have not provided them with the capacity to discern a fancy advertisement in the form of a scare tactic pandering to corporate greed or political power.
I know, I just threw a bunch of numbers at you . . . and right now, it feels like there are so many unsolvable problems. Why did I have to rake up another one? Well, for me, it answers a question that many of us seem to be asking “As Americans, how come we are seeing things from such a different place? Why are we so divided?” It also answers one I’ve been asking, “How can we breach the divide we are feeling in this country?” It seems we live from crisis to crisis, and it’s been hard to figure out where to turn to next. I think in this coming year, I am going to learn more, and do more for adult literacy. Is there something you might do to help too? It seems my first grade teacher, Mrs. Howard, was right all along. We have to start with the basics, before we can move on.
The Rev. Eva Cameron is pastor of First Universalist Church of Essex. Midweek Musings rotates among Cape Ann clergy.