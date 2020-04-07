Every morning when I wake up, it takes about 30 seconds for me to remember there’s a global pandemic. That short pause in consciousness allows me to take a breath before memory comes rushing in. It’s just enough time to reorient myself. I usually wake just before dawn. The birds start their spring songs; the horizon begins to glow. This morning, I can see a line of dark blue ocean with the red fire of sunrise behind it. It will be a clear day, today, but even on cloudy days and stormy days, dawn on Cape Ann is a wondrous event. This week, as I rise, I’m also flooded with the knowledge that it is Passover and Holy Week. Even while there’s a pandemic, the dawn is glorious, and religious holidays occur. Life has radically changed for all of us, but the rhythms of earth and religious rites still happen. The sun rises, the Red Sea parts, and Jesus rises from the dead. You can’t really stop those things.
The rituals of Passover and Holy Week are rooted in stories recounting great suffering and deliverance, of human beings moving through the pressure of terrible events: the plagues of Egypt, the Israelites’ Exodus to freedom, the passion of Jesus, the mystery of the resurrection. These stories were shaped by the earth’s seasonal rhythms. They happened in spring, and we retell them again in the spring. Like the inevitable dawn, these stories inevitably rise in a time when everything is coming to life. They are our spring stories of liberation and healing. But on the way to the other side of the Red Sea, on the way to the garden on Easter, we pass through sorrow and grief.
Like most faith communities around the world, here on Cape Ann, many of us have been trying to figure out how to be together when we can’t physically meet. This has led to a scurry of activity to recreate online our regular patterns of gathering, including these important holy days. Congregations hold online virtual gatherings for worship services and weekly activities. Even knitting circles are meeting online. In some ways, it’s heart-warming to look at all the different ways human beings try to be together in this situation. We can’t gather, and we’re determined to find ways to reach each other.
Preoccupation with the details of finding online connection is one way to cope with a crisis. But it’s not the only way. We can’t change the religious calendars, but we can change how we observe these rites in the context of the staggering losses we are facing. We’ve been asked to pause our lives. Our core stories of faith can help us. They give us an opportunity to reflect, to stay with the questions. Who are we in this time? What is necessary? What actually needs to be done? We can ask, we can pray, we can lament, we can grieve, and we can hope.
The Exodus from Egypt, the death on the cross, these are living symbols that speak of tremendous loss and suffering. Grief is always part of Passover and Holy Week. Grief is part of what we suffer on the journey to a future we can’t imagine; it’s part of what we are suffering now. These stories, too, give rise to hope that on the other side of suffering is healing, a new way of being. These stories include a sense of communal suffering and communal rebirth.
Religious rites are ancient. They help us shape overwhelming human experiences, birth, loss, death, and renewal. There’s a reason religious traditions teach us to let go of our egos, to renounce our selfishness, to surrender, to die to ourselves. No world religion teaches selfishness as a spiritual path. That is the very opposite of love. Death to self is how compassion is born. Compassion helps us bear the grief we may be feeling.
We may be grieving for the past, the life we had even a month ago, the losses of loved ones, of homes and income, the safety of social networks, the losses of basic needs for shelter and food. We may mourn the major loss of faith in our leaders, our health care systems. The grief is grounded in the real, and it speaks to our common humanity if we weep with those who weep. Compassion itself is a word that means “to suffer with.” Our capacity to love each other through this time depends on our empathy and our willingness to let go of our usual patterns of living and being.
Right now, in our world, we are all passing through a time of biblical proportions. Our greatest biblical stories, those we tell at Passover and Easter are road maps for such times. They assure us we are not alone.
They assure us we are not the first to have lived through such events. May we find the stamina and courage to meet this time. May we find the patience to live creatively into these events and what they might have to teach us. May we find the compassion to be with each other. Though we cannot be physically together, we can join each other in compassion and empathy, to weep with those who weep, to wait with those who wait, and to hope with those who hope for the new dawn we know will come.
The Rev. Anne Deneen is pastor of the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gloucester. The Midweek Musings column rotates among Cape Ann clergy.
