There are certain people in Gloucester whose departure requires observance. They might not be bankers, philanthropists or museum directors, but they are and have been ingrained into the fabric of Gloucester life for too long to let them escape unremarked.
The passing of Joe Poirier is one such case. Joe was part of “regular Gloucester’ but there was nothing regular about him. Dancer, drummer, musician, philosopher, choreographer, seer — his life affected so many. Not least was his job as manager and superintendent of the Central Grammar Living apartments across Dale Avenue from the post office. He was the resident in charge of caring for and solving the daily problems, crises and working apparatus for hundreds of wonderful, happy souls for more than four decades. and they were wonderful partially because of his interest and devotion to taking their problems seriously. and they were sometimes problems beyond plumbing and heating.
His residents had confidence in Joe because he cared about them so much. He responded to their needs like a family member — to him, they were family.
But when not tethered to Central Grammar, Joe was the freest of free spirits this writer has ever met. He was so easy to talk to. Life was never about amassing money or driving a fancy car. His life was a fancy car that he could drive wherever it took him. He was a rower par excellence, owning and displaying the most beautifully painted rowing dory in the city. You could see it from miles away, it was colored so brightly. He had a cadre of women friends who he let use the dory to promote broadening the sport. He’d let them help splashing and pulling it, but painting the bottom and the colored parts were his work. He was a dedicated rower, plying the Inner and Outer harbors at all hours.
Joe’s free spirit can be best summed up by his dancing, however. He was the anchor-male of Richard Leonard’s Bananas’ shows. He was both the lead dancer and the lead portrayer of male dance props for the female staffed Bananarettes, whether as an Elvis, a French Marseilles tango-ist or even as a tough guy, nice guy, emcee, background eye candy — you name it, Joe filled the role for Richard. But it was in free-form dance that Joe floated above this mortal plane. He didn’t ask permission to dance, he just would get up there and go at it. Not self-consciously, in his own colorful world — sometimes even during someone else’s show.
His widow, Jane, summed up his life: “What you all saw was the real Joe. His joy, exuberance and crazy-ass energy came from a pure place, especially as he got older and wiser. A few years ago, we attended CrashFest, an annual six-hour festival of world music from around the globe. As Joe often did, he jumped the stage and exuberantly joined an all-women dance group, dancing wildly and somehow eluding the beefy security guards trying to drag him off the stage. That was the Joe we all knew and loved.”
Joe’s was not afraid of what was next. His passing was so beautiful and peaceful, Jane told us, “it was an honor and a privilege to be with him and for him to be at home.” Joe was a student of life and he knew there is a time for each of us to accept the end. He had few regrets about a life well lived and so loved. As Levon Helm of The Band sang “I’d rather die happy than not die at all, for a man is a fool who will not heed the call.”
Joe Poirier was a victim of prostate cancer. We once engaged in an hourslong parking lot conversation about it. Both our dads had died of it at our current ages and we both got it. Joe would be the first to agree that it so important for every male to know their family history on prostate — heredity is the leading determinant as a diagnostic. A PSA score above high 4s or into the 5s is a cause for further concern. Joe would want everyone to know the dangers of not knowing.
Do you know yours?
Is Gloucester one big rough? If it is, Joe Poirier was a diamond in the rough. An emerald in the tiara, the jewel in the crown, the gold in a gold tooth.
He left us here without him, to chart new adventures and hear new drumbeats. He’s up there dancing away with a grin as big as the heavens, striding one galaxy to the next. Man, how we’ll miss him.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.