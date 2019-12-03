A little over a week ago, my wife and I went to see the movie “Harriet.” There were only three of us in the entire, very dark, theater, which always seems just a little creepy, no matter how comfortable the seats! Despite that, it was a very moving event.
“Harriet” is a biographical sketch of the life of Harriet Tubman, a woman born into slavery in Maryland somewhere around 1820. Her birthdate is vague as birth records were not often kept of slaves. What is not vague was her escape in 1849 to Pennsylvania, where she was able to take up residence in Philadelphia as a free woman. It was a 100-mile journey that she undertook entirely on her own.
That is remarkable enough, but what is truly remarkable to me is that she didn’t just stay in Philadelphia enjoying her newfound freedom. Instead, she became a “conductor” for what was known as the Underground Railroad, returning to the South some 13 times to rescue a total of 70 family and friends from slavery without losing a single one. Later, during the Civil War, she led a raid that freed an additional 700 slaves!
Her life, as I reflect on it, was lived not just to enjoy her own freedom but to lead others to experience the freedom that she had come to know. This struck a chord with me as I thought about an image I have recently been pondering that God gave to one of his prophets, a fellow named Ezekiel. In a vision, Ezekiel was given a picture of a river that began with a trickle, coming out from under the threshold of the temple in Jerusalem. Within a little over a mile, the river had become deep enough to swim in. The vision portrayed the river flowing all the way down to the Dead Sea. Along the way, it provided nourishment for trees that bore fruit for food, 12 months of the year, and whose leaves, Ezekiel was told, would be used for healing. Then, as the river emptied into the sea, the salty water became fresh and swarms of living creatures were able to live there because, as Ezekiel saw, “wherever the river flows everything will live.”
The vision was to give Ezekiel, his community of faith, and now all who come to this text century after century, a picture of a God who does not desire to be closed off from the world but to have His presence and love flow out into the places and situations where people thirst and need life. It is also to suggest that such a flow is to come through the people of God who themselves are not to remain closed off from the world but to enter into the places where we live, work, learn, and play, with the abundant and refreshing love of this God.
Now, I’m not one to see visions, and this is a very ancient one (Ezekiel lived in the 6th century B.C.). But, strange to my experience, and old, as this vision may be, I see it as a beautiful and vivid picture of the way Harriet Tubman lived her life. She was surfing in the middle of that outward flow of God’s love. She did not hide from the hard and challenging work of using her freedom to help others, but jumped right in and brought life to whomever, and wherever, she went.
“Harriet “challenges me. Does my life have an outward flow? Where might I be closed off? How am I being called to bring life? Am I willing to be a conduit of God’s love? As we move through this season of thanksgiving and gifting, may we be aware of the blessings and the gifts that have flowed to us. Then, in grateful praise, may we consider how those blessings might overflow from us and out to meet the needs of others.
The Rev. Dr. Timothy M. Ziegenhals is the pastor of First Congregational Church of Essex. The Midweek Musings column rotates among Cape Ann’s clergy.
