“The first Christmas was pretty simple. It’s okay if yours is, too.” the meme read, with a simple outline drawing of the nativity. “Meh”, I thought to myself, yearning to return to the excess and extravaganza of pre-COVID Christmases.
I love Christmas. The sacred story, the hymns, the neighborhood lights, the Feast of 7 Fishes with friends on Christmas Eve followed by Midnight Mass at St. John’s, the family gathering with gift giving that goes on for hours, the fancy dinner and the flaming Christmas pudding. I love it all. For me, the holidays really are “the most wonderful time of the year” … usually.
I was very late getting started on preparations this year. I found it a little bit hard to get into the spirit! My husband will be working a double on Christmas Eve and again all Christmas Day, so I won’t see him. My daughters are going to their dad’s for dinner and bringing our grandbabies with them. I feel my mother’s absence following her death in August, when I see gifts I’d like to send her.
Moreover, for all of us this season is marked by the fact that the COVID pandemic is still with us. Cases are soaring. We face another season of scaled-back gatherings and anxiety about how to safely hold worship services. It has been a full year since the first vaccine arrived in Massachusetts and yet cases in Gloucester are now higher than at any other time in this pandemic. Here we are, experiencing a second holiday season of quick snatches of family time, missing people far away and anxiety abut public health. Perhaps you are also weary.
By Sunday I had put up no lights, no wreath, no tree nor even sent any cards.
Between a fabulous worship service with the Rev. James Ross (Minister for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for the United Church of Christ) followed by a luxurious lunch and a tour of Gloucester with him, my husband and I dashed out to buy a Christmas tree before returning to church for Chelsea Berry’s concert. Chelsea’s concert was magical.
Our tree sat naked on the floor at one end of the kitchen table from Sunday until Tuesday. A much-anticipated new dishwasher, still in its box, sat at the other end. It had been there for a week, waiting for the plumber. At last he arrived, pulled the old dishwasher into the middle of the kitchen and set to work installing the new one.
It was my birthday but I had nothing else planned for the day except a trip to the dentist to fix a broken tooth, so I dragged the Christmas box up from the basement (one more obstacle to navigate around) and wondered how to string the lights on the tree with no room to put a ladder amidst the clutter.
The hum of the new dishwasher was music to my ears, until I heard the plumber say, “Uh-oh. The seal on the door is leaking.” Water was all over the floor and there were now two broken dishwashers, a naked tree, a plumber, an omnipresent dog and a box of Christmas decorations in the middle of my kitchen. My husband called the appliance store. The plumber left. I mopped the floor and helped Stevie drag the original broken dishwasher outside and hurl it off the back deck.
Annoyed, I took the Christmas lights onto the front porch and strung them, breathing in the fresh air and enjoying the sunshine, leaving my overcrowded, undecorated kitchen, for the respite of doing something productive outdoors. I started to feel better until, when the lights were all up, I realized that I had hung them all backward. I pulled down the lights, put them back into the Christmas box, lugged it back down to the basement and threw the Christmas tree out the front door.
While I was writing this column, my husband came home from work for lunch. I showed him the little pre-lit tree that a new friend loaned me, from a year when she wasn’t feeling festive. I’d set my old creche beside and hung a strand of lights around the kitchen window. I had placed my favorite Nativity snow globe on the coffee table in the living room next to a candle from my California cousins. He said it looked pretty.
“Do you mind that I threw the Christmas tree out?” I asked Stevie. He thought for a moment and smiled, “No – I’m kind of relived.” Me, too! We both laughed.
There will be no excess and extravaganza for us this second COVID Christmas, but there will be gifts. I’ll celebrate our savior’s birth with the gift of a walk on the beach on Christmas Eve morning with a our irrepressibly happy dog and a dear friend who’s fiancé recently died; the gift of a quiet lunch of 7 Fishes for two; the gift of worship at 6 that evening; the gift of a night alone with a good book; and the gift of a long drive with Christmas music on the radio on Christmas Day, to give my grandbabies a quick hug and some presents.
“The first Christmas was pretty simple. It’s okay if yours is, too.” My prayer for you this Christmas is that no matter how elaborate or how simple, you will find ways to make meaning, to show love, to know the joy of Christ’s presence and share the light of His hope.
Here is a little poem for you, by the late great theologian, preacher, and Dean of BU’s Marsh Chapel, The Rev. Dr. Howard Thurman. Merry Christmas.
I Will Light Candles This Christmas
I will light Candles this Christmas;
Candles of joy despite all sadness,
Candles of hope where despair keeps watch,
Candles of courage for fears ever present,
Candles of peace for tempest-tossed days,
Candles of grace to ease heavy burdens,
Candles of love to inspire all my living,
Candles that will burn all the year long.
The Rev. Rona Tyndall is pastor at West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church UCC. Midweek Musings rotates among Cape Ann clergy.