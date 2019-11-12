How is it that something we all seem to want is so elusive? It’s not just you: the quest for “authenticity” in our food, music, art, spirituality, relationships, and ultimately in ourselves, is so widespread that some astute cultural observers have recognized that our society is now in an “age of authenticity.” Not that people have ever wanted falsehood or contrivance, but priorities change. For example, in earlier decades, consistency or accessibility were more common goals. As the interstate highway system was built, people exploring unfamiliar places craved the reliable cleanliness and predictable offerings of national brands of lodging and food, and programs featuring dependable breadwinners and homemakers dominated television ratings. But today’s adventurous consumers are more likely to crave thrills and seek out novelty, hoping to experience an unforeseen delight.
Ironically, but predictably, corporate America is on the job, offering a safe and commodified “authenticity.” Of all things. I chuckle when restaurant chains with thousands of locations tout their “artisanal” offerings, thinking of the old quip, “The secret of success is sincerity. Once you can fake that you’ve got it made.” Yet these companies aren’t stupid; the new products must be selling, or this phenomenon would have been a flash in the pan, rather than a trend with no end in sight. They know that while consistency can be measured and prices easily compared, few people have a ready definition of “authenticity.” Since most people consider themselves honorable and savvy, companies can rely on consumers deeming anything that flatters them as “authentic.”
The psychological phenomenon they’re exploiting is called the “fundamental attribution error.” Having a high opinion of ourselves, it’s only logical to attribute our own missteps to circumstance and others’ to their personalities. When we drive, we’re under pressure, but the other driver is a maniac. When we lie, we’re giving leeway to the other person’s feelings, but anyone who lies to us is deceitful. But the converse is true for our virtues: we volunteer because we’re compassionate, but that politician is cynically bolstering their image.
We know intellectually that everyone else has a complex inner life and a sympathetic personal history, just like we ourselves do, but when we aren’t actively thinking about it, the fundamental attribution error leaves us susceptible to reducing others to unflattering caricatures. Technology feeds into this delusion, making it easy to forget that on the other side of that screen, there’s a human being. And this error has serious consequences. Reducing another person to a lapse or a category dehumanizes them, tricks you into believing that you understand them, and prevents you from forming a relationship that could improve your life and, perhaps, your community.
The consequences of giving in to the human impulse to dehumanize range far beyond interpersonal interactions. Most people know intellectually that stereotypes are misleading — for example, surely not all Episcopal priests are witty, charming and good-looking. And yet, we are only too ready to assume that a group we don’t consider ourselves a part of, like immigrants, is unworthy of something we feel entitled to, like security or opportunity, or even that “they” are out to get “us.” History shows time and again how devastating this sort of thinking can be.
Research, however, shows that most people value and desire the same things. All over the world, people at every level of society want personal safety and freedom; secure and adequate food, shelter, education and health care; opportunity to create, discover and thrive; and a better future for their children. When we see people who are desperate to leave places where they cannot have those things for places where they can, we might readily be tricked into seeing a threatening “other,” when we should see a reflection of ourselves.
I can think of three things that, when they’re healthy, help us to see the authentic humanity of the other: family life, service to others and participation in an intentional community with a transcendent purpose. It’s harder to reduce people to labels when you live with them, feed them or pray alongside them. These three things all remind us that indeed, “it’s not just you,” but others are also worthy of respect, compassion, and support. Doing them reminds us more effectively than merely reading a newspaper column, because they challenge us and engage the whole of our being, not merely our minds. And they complement each other because — again, when they’re healthy — they are made from the same thing, which cannot be fabricated or franchised. In a word, the key to authenticity is love.
The Rev. Bret B. Hays is rector at Saint John’s Episcopal Church. The Midweek Musings column rotates among Cape Ann clergy.
