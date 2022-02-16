The Republican National Committee has censured Representatives Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois for joining the congressional inquiry into the January 6th riot, saying they were taking part in the “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse,” according to the New York Times.
I feel compelled to review what the Republican National Committee refers to as legitimate political discourse.
On Jan. 6, 2021, more than 2,000 people stormed the U.S. Capitol to disrupt the counting of electoral votes. These citizens did not walk up the steps in an orderly manner and ask politely if they could speak to Congress. Some of them were carrying weapons and once inside, were not walking quietly. Rather they were running and yelling, vandalizing representatives’ offices, and in many cases shouting threats against our elected representatives.
Over several hours, 138 police officers were hurt, and hundreds of people terrorized. Since last January, 768 people have been arrested for their part in the riot.
The violence of that day was recorded by cameras and cell phones and viewed by millions on television and computers. The attack on the Capitol was made public through videos and texts by the perpetrators themselves as well as texts and calls to the president and other White House employees asking for intervention or help. Millions of Americans witnessed the violence of Jan. 6. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, called it a violent insurrection.
The RNC knows the meaning of “discourse,” which Merriam Webster defines as “the verbal interchange of ideas.” This once distinguished committee, the inheritor of the party of Abraham Lincoln, responsible for developing and promoting the Republican political platform, and which represents approximately 40% of the voting public has chosen to lie to the American people. This is so much worse than a blatant disrespect for the voters; it reveals the committee’s contempt for democracy and language itself.
This riot contained no legitimate political discourse and to pretend otherwise is to deny reality. The scariest and most upsetting aspect of their assertion is realizing that the members of the RNC knew exactly what happened on Jan. 6 and insist on using language they know to mean something else.
I have the great privilege and honor of being a minister; I was ordained in February of 1996 and in these 25 plus years I have loved Democrats, Republicans, independents and people who were too young to choose. Our Unitarian Universalist faith welcomes all people and over the decades I have had the privilege to meet, and minister to fabulous people whose political views represent the entire spectrum of American attitudes.
The love for truth is not partisan. Our democracy rests on the honesty and good faith of our elected leaders, a respect for the rule of law, and right use of language.
It breaks my heart to see that this may not be true anymore.
