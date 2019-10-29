At dusk tomorrow the streets will be filled with ghosts and goblins, zombies and monsters, and probably a number of Tom Bradys and other sports figures along with a crazy assortment of celebrities. Children will have a great time dressing up, and parents will struggle to keep the candy count down. All in all it’s a fun night; the kids know the masks they put on are not real, and parents hope that the candy will soon disappear. When my kids were trick or treating I was always willing to sacrifice and help “dispose” of the candy, usually after they’d gone to bed (who would notice a few missing Reese’s Cups?).
Halloween only happens once a year, and please don’t worry, this column will not be some preacher railing on about the depravity and deconstruction of All Hallows Eve, with its ancient connection to the Christian observance of All Saints Day. However, there is something to say about the masks we wear, and it’s not only on Halloween: Our children know the masks they put on tomorrow night are pretend, not real, and in most cases, a lighthearted joke. Sad to say, it’s not the case for the masks that many of us adults wear. Often, we are not even aware of the projections we put forward, and it goes beyond superficial facial expressions.
The inauthenticity of the masks we wear can be profound and ironic; in a truly scary inversion of Halloween a benign outward appearance may disguise a monster hiding behind that mask. This is particularly true of religion, and sadly, I have found it to be true in my own tradition, especially in the version of Christianity popular today. I understand why many people don’t want to be identified with Christianity; they’d rather be spiritual than religious. It explains why so many churches are empty and closing. In too many ways popular Christianity has ignored the radical message of the Jewish rabbi who started the movement 2000 years ago. Jesus stood with the outcast. Jesus healed the afflicted. Jesus welcomed the refugee and the immigrant. He embraced children, whatever their race, color or creed, and would never separate children from their families. He welcomed children to the front of the crowds when he taught.
This year our church has been celebrating our 375th anniversary. We have been looking at our history to understand and to celebrate those who founded our church in 1644, and those who took it to where we are today. There are some amazing stories buried in those dusty records. Our forbearers built five meeting houses; the one we’re in today was built in 1843. They usually framed the building in a day and paid for it by selling pews.
But who they allowed to sit in those pews was another story. In keeping with the times, only men could hold offices and fill the newly built pulpit. But we also discovered that there was a section in the balcony for “coloreds.” Our church historians did some deeper research and found records of slaves and children of slaves who were baptized in our church. Last Sunday I read the names of those slaves. It was heartbreaking to hear those names and know that these people, these human beings, these children were owned by members of our church. It was disturbing to know that some of the money that helped build those five meeting houses came from profits from the labor of the very slaves whose names we heard.
Sure, in the 18th century slavery was just part of the culture, part of the economics of the early colonies and then later our young country. But that’s no excuse; there were abolitionists calling out the injustice of that ugly institution. How could church members care enough about the souls of their slaves to baptize them, but not enough to set those souls free?
Looking back can change how we look at ourselves now, and it can change how we want to be in the future. Looking at how the monster of slavery hid behind the benign mask of “good God-fearing Christians” might help us look behind the masks we wear today. What might be lurking behind those masks? Most religions describe God as light; I hope God’s Light shines bright this All Hallowed Eve making us the saints we know we can be.
The Rev. Michael J. Duda is a resident of Rockport and pastor of First Church in Wenham. The Midweek Musings column rotates among Cape Ann clergy.
