As I sit once again to reflect upon the content of my contribution to the Midweek Musings column, Shakespeare’s Hamlet came to mind. Hamlet’s famous soliloquy, as he held a skull in his hand -- “To be or not to be” -- became the linchpin for my reflection.
I find myself mindful of the Fourth of July and the inability to celebrate with customary fireworks, family gatherings, concerts, etc. Each day I find it more and more difficult to listen to the repetitive news of street rioting, the continued spread of coronavirus, the need to wear masks and the warnings against gatherings.
What is my response? I have a choice to make. Do I continue “to be” or do I choose “no to be?” By this I mean do I choose to be positive or do I make doom and gloom be my focus?
I find that I have a regular time reserved for prayer. I pray each day to choose life and be positive. What are the gifts for which I should be grateful? After facing the death of four of my close friends during the past four weeks, I find myself grateful for the gift of life. I am still able to function, with all that comes with the process of aging. Regular prayer time is available. Through the gift of the internet I am contact with my friends. I am able to text and use Zoom with some skill.
My focus is now on gratitude for all that I have. My choice is clear. I clearly have chosen “to be” and firmly reject “not to be." For all who read these musings, my advice in to choose to be grateful and “to be."
The Rev. Ron Gariboldi is the retired co-pastor of the Holy Family Parish in Gloucester. The Midweek Musings column rotates among Cape Ann clergy.